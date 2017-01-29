Why the All Star clash must stay a permanent fixture

The Indigenous All Stars host the World All Stars in Newcastle. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

The NRL season is due to begin in the coming weeks with the All Stars game giving fans a taste of what is to come and the NRL looking to discontinue the annual clash.

The problem with the NRL is they undervalue what this game is all about it more than just a normal trial game especially to the indigenous people that this game benefits most.

The All Stars clash is more than just a trial game.

For the Indigenous it is a rare opportunity for the players to go out to Indigenous communities and help out for a week.

Over the years the Indigenous All Stars have won more games because they are not only playing for themselves but for the communities each player represents.

The game has also evolved. The NRL is taking steps to move the game forward. This year the game is played outside of Queensland for the first time in game’s history. The game is to be played Newcastle the home of Koori indigenous people.

The NRL must do everything it possibly can to try and introduce more Indigenous players to the top level of rugby league.

This is an area that the AFL has shown great leadership in the sport by reaching out to Indigenous communities and providing pathways for elite players reaching the top the level.

The same opportunities are presented with the annual clash of the all-stars as teams do coaching clinics and workshops. It is moments like these where kids interact with their heroes and think about a career in the game.

The next Johnathan Thurston or Greg Inglis could be in among the workshops and coaching clinics that these teams put on.