Starc wants aim to repeat World Cup mayhem

Mitchell Starc has only played one international match in New Zealand, but it’s no secret he’s a fan of the country’s swinging conditions.

The left-arm quick will return to the scene of his finest World Cup hour when Australia take on New Zealand at Eden Park in the Chappell-Hadlee series opener on Monday.

Starc was at his devastating best on that day in 2015 – and he is keen to repeat the mayhem.

Violently swinging the ball back late, he claimed career-best figures of 6-28 and almost pulled Australia back from the death after they were rolled for 151 after batting first.

“Ball actually dominated bat for a change, as opposed to the other way around as was the case for most the games over the past 12 months,” Starc said.

And he is hoping for similar conditions on Monday when he celebrates his 27th birthday.

“It probably offers a bit more in the air and off the wicket than what we’ve seen in the last few games in Australia as well.

“It’s something the quicks are excited about, there’s probably a bit more in it.”

However the conditions Starc has found so accommodating as bowler, have not proved as friendly to the Australian batsmen.

After being dismissed for cheaply in the World Cup clash, the Aussies were then rolled for a poultry 148 in pursuit of New Zealand’s 307 last February on the same drop-in wicket that will be used on Monday.

“We’ve spoken about giving ourselves a bit more time,” Starc said.

“For somewhere like here where it’s probably going to swing and nip a bit just giving yourself a chance to get in and see some balls some balls as batsmen.

“You’ve always got a lot more time than you think, especially in 50-over cricket where you don’t have to score 300 in the first 40 overs of the game, you can make it up at the back-end.”

That challenge will be made even harder when considered David Warner and Usman Khawaja have been rested for the series, while captain Steve Smith is missing from the team that defeated New Zealand 3-0 in Australia last month with an ankle injury.

But Starc said the experience of their replacements Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch should limit the impact as wicketkeeper Matthew Wade takes over as captain.

Meanwhile New Zealand have confirmed they will play an extra batsman, with Tom Latham taking the gloves to make for a deeper lineup on the bowler-friendly wicket.