Sydney Kings vs New Zealand Breakers: NBL live scores, blog

Things are getting desperate in the NBL as the season reaches crunch time, and one of the more important matches during Round 17 will see the Sydney Kings hosting the New Zealand Breakers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 3pm (AEDT).

The Kings managed to snap their monstrous losing streak to kick off Round 17, when they took on the undermanned and out of contention Brisbane Bullets away from home.

Even though they should have blown the Bullets away, the match was still alive down to the last seconds, with the Kings eventually taking victory by just three points.

It was a match that told the story of the second half of the season for the Kings, as they struggled to land a blow offensively that would knock the Bullets out, or hold them off at the defensive end.

The Kings only shot 41 per cent from the field for the match while allowing the Bullets to shoot 47 per cent and penetrate the paint far too easily. The Kings defence was weak inside and without Kevin Lisch rediscovering his touch and dropping 23, they probably would have lost.

The win puts the Kings back inside the top four, but they will easily drop out of it with a loss today.

For the Breakers, it’s been a picture of inconsistency all season long. One night they look like the best defensive team, the next the best on attack and the next, the worst team in the competition who can’t compete – unfortunately, that has happened far too often for them.

Despite all that, the Auckland-based club still sit in contention for the playoffs with the exact same record as the Kings, currently sitting in fifth place.

They took on the Cairns Taipans earlier in the week, and were in the match until they lost Akil Mitchell to a sickening eye injury, the club falling away after that.

In the season series, which looks like it could well come into play to decide ladder positions with the two clubs records currently tied, it’s the one point differential advantage.

That means, if the Breakers win by two points, they would take the season series, while if the Kings win – even by a point, they would move ahead 3-1 and take the higher ladder position if the records of the clubs were to remain locked at the end of the season.

Prediction

The Kings brand of basketball for the last few months has been something bordering on hopeless. They beat Brisbane earlier this week, and with the Breakers missing Akil Mitchell, their non-existent consistency could slump even further.

Expect the Breakers to have a few hot runs throughout the match, but to not be able to string 40 minutes together and the Kings, on their home floor to pick up an extremely important victory to take the season series and hold their place in the top four.

Kings by 4.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 3pm (AEDT)