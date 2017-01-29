Tell us your tip: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, who wins?

So, here we are! We’ve spent every minute of the last week crossing our fingers, toes and everything in between in the hopes of a Roger Federer versus Rafael Nadal Australian Open final.

Well, sometimes if you want something badly enough, the stars align and things just fall into place. The draw allowed for Roger and Rafa to meet in the decider, and meet they will.

This is a match that needs no introduction, but let’s give it one anyway. These are two of the brightest stars not just of tennis’ modern era, but in the history of the game.

Their rivalry has been incredible – it has defined both players. Roger Federer, holding more titles than any other man in the sport, has never been more challenged than he has by Nadal.

Nadal, a contender for the greatest-of-all-time title in his own right, has so many accomplishments – but none is higher praise than to say he has been the only man able to regularly best Federer.

In recent times though as these legends have been affected by injury and age it seemed we might never see them at their title-winning best again.

But, here we are. Today one of these men will add another grand slam title to their resume. Today one will triumph in what may well prove to be last and greatest battle of a rivalry that will echo throughout time.

So what we want to know is – who are you tipping? Roarers, Let us know in the comments who you think will win this battle of the greats, and why.

Key Game Information

Start time: 7:30pm (AEDT)

Court: Rod Laver Arena

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria

Betting: Roger Federer $2.05, Rafael Nadal $1.80

Overall record: Roger Federer 11, Rafael Nadal 23

In grand slam finals: Roger Federer 2, Rafael Nadal 6

Last meeting: 2015 Swiss Indoors – Roger Federer defeat Rafael Nadal 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

Roger Federer’s road to the final

1st round: defeated Jurgen Melzer (AUT) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

2nd round: defeated Noah Rubin (USA) 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

3rd round: defeated Tomas Berdych (CZE) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

4th round: defeated Kei Nishikori (JPN) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Quarter-finals: defeated Mischa Zverev (GER) 6-1, 7-5, 6-2

Semi-finals: defeated [4] Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3

Rafael Nadal’s road to the final

1st round: defeated Florian Mayer (GER) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

2nd round: defeated Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

3rd round: defeated Alexander Zverev (GER) 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2

4th round: defeated Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Quarter-finals: defeated [3] Milos Raonic (CAN) 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4

Semi-finals: defeated [15] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7), 6-4