Triumphant Mariners move to keep O’Donovan

Roy O’Donovan is set to make a speedy return to Central Coast’s starting line-up against Adelaide as the club attempt to re-sign their prolific striker before A-League rivals move in.

The Mariners secured their third win of the season on Saturday in the absence of suspended O’Donovan, shocking Perth 2-0 to rise from the bottom of the table into ninth.

His replacement Josh Bingham made the most of a rare start to open the scoring before Fabio Ferreira converted a penalty to seal the result.

But the 31-year-old Irishman – the club’s top-scorer – will be key in his team’s bid to claim back-to-back wins for the first time since April 2014.

It comes as O’Donovan nears the end of his two-year deal in Gosford and other clubs start circling for the marksman, who has eight goals in 16 appearances despite playing for the wooden-spoon favourites.

The Mariners are overlooking tight financial constraints to fast-track an offer for their prized asset, with his manager Paddy Dominguez confirming he’d speak to the club first before entertaining interest from elsewhere, including Newcastle.

Okon insisted he stays out of the particulars of contractual discussions but confirmed O’Donovan was in his plans for next season.

“I’m aware the club is in discussions with Roy or Roy’s agent,” Okon said.

“Nowadays those sorts of things don’t happen in 24 hours, they take a bit of time.

“But it’s clear the club wants to keep Roy here for next season, and hopefully those discussions move forward and Roy decides to continue to play here.”

The victory over Perth was Central Coast’s second clean sheet of the season – the first came against the Glory nine weeks ago.

Okon said it was overdue reward for his players’ mental fortitude through adversity.

“It’s a real challenge mentally when you really think you’re worthy of more points, but for whatever reason that hasn’t happened,” he said.

“The spirit has been tremendous, everyone has remained positive.

“We win at home, we have some chances to score, we get some players back and we keep a clean sheet. It’s a good feeling.”

They’ll take that spirit to Canberra next Sunday to host the last-placed Reds.

“I don’t want to talk too much about getting back-to-back wins but we feel if we can perform the way we have been performing against Adelaide then we’re a chance of winning,” Okon said.

“And if it was any other team we would feel the same.”