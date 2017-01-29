Wests Tigers rookie worth over $1 million

Moses Suli hasn’t finished an under-20s match for the club, but the young Wests Tigers centre is believed to have signed the most lucrative NRL deal for a player yet to appear in first grade.
The Tigers confirmed on Sunday that Suli, 18, signed a three-year extension to keep him at the joint venture until the end of the 2020 NRL season.
It’s believed the deal is worth up to $1.3 million, as the club was forced to fight off interest from a number of rivals.
Suli, who scored tries in each of his NYC matches against Canberra and Melbourne last year, has spent the summer training with the NRL squad where he has impressed coach Jason Taylor.
“We realised that he’s got something special in how he handled that experience,” Taylor said.
“We’re looking forward to having him in and around our NRL group over the next few years, because we know that everything he gains there will only help him further.”
An under-16 NSW Origin representative, Suli is 106kg and can play centre or wing.
However since becoming eligible for under-20s last June, he he has been struck down by back injuries.
“I’m hoping to have a crack at first-grade as soon as possible,” Suli said.
“I only played a few games last year and then got injured, but I’m back in training now and it’s been great to be out there with the senior guys in training.”
Suli’s deal is believed to be worth more than the reported $900,000 offered to David Klemmer to stay at Canterbury days before he made his NRL debut in 2013.
Riley Pettigrew said | January 29th 2017 @ 4:55pm | ! Report
I find it perplexing the Wests Tigers have signed Suli on such a big contract given he is so injury-prone even though he has put some good performances in at SG Ball level. I’ll be looking forward to watching him at the Nines.
The Wests Tigers have some promising players coming through the junior ranks including Taniela Paseka, Esan Marsters, Jacob Liddle, Ryland Jacobs, JJ Felise. Hopefully this is the start of a new dynasty for the Wests Tigers and they can finally discover their identity as a whole, not fractured, club. The next step is to re-sign their quarter of Tedesco, Moses, Brooks and Woods, and to find a new coach for season 2018 (maybe a big play for Des Hasler/Ivan Cleary is in store).