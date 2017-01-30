Concerns for Thon Maker after Trump’s immigration ban

NBA player sidelined after the dumbest injury you'll ever see

The NBA has thrown its support behind Thon Maker amid concerns the Milwaukee centre may be adversely affected by US president Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order.

Australian Maker’s place of birth Sudan is one of seven Muslim-majority countries affected by Trump’s move to restrict people entering the US.

The order affects dual citizens, with the 19-year-old having relocated to Australia from the African nation as a five-year-old before moving to North America for school.

He was drafted with pick No.10 by the Bucks last year.

Maker, a centre who is 216cm, and Los Angeles Lakers player Luol Deng both have Sudanese heritage, with Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia and Yemen also included in the temporary travel ban.

“We have reached out to the State Department and are in the process of gathering information to understand how this executive order would apply to players in our league who are from one of the impacted countries,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.

“The NBA is a global league and we are proud to attract the very best players from around the world.”

The 90 day-ban could put on hold any plans Maker may have to travel overseas, although the Bucks are not scheduled for a fixture against Toronto in Canada for the rest of the regular season.

He will be free to travel soon after the NBA regular season’s end, with the ban set to finish at the end of April.