New Zealand vs Australia 1st ODI live stream: How to stream online or watch on TV

Australia’s home summer of cricket comes to a temporary end as the team take the coloured clothes and head for a three-match one-day series to New Zealand. This is The Roar‘s complete guide to streaming and watching the match, starting on Monday, January 30 at 9am (AEDT).

Australia have had a dominant finish to their home summer, getting the better of Pakistan in both a Test and one-day series and will look to take that form to New Zealand.

With no David Warner or Usman Khawaja though, Kane Williamson’s team will come in as favourites with the Aussies keeping one eye to the upcoming tour of India.

New Zealand will also be out for revenge after a tough defeat when they toured Australia for three one-day matches at the end of last year.

How to stream online

With the cricket moving to New Zealand and no longer being in Australia, things get a little trickier for Australian viewers looking to stream the match online.

While the whole home summer was available through the cricket.com.au live pass, the coverage now moves exclusively to Fox Sports which means the only way to live stream the match online will be through Foxtel Go which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

How to watch on TV

As mentioned, Foxtel is the exclusive broadcaster of Australian overseas matches and therefore, it’s the only way to watch the match on TV.

The match will be broadcast for Fox Sports channel 502 and the broadcast will start at 8:30am (AEDT), just in time for the toss, picking up the host broadcast from Sky Sports NZ, which commences at 10:30 local time.

The broadcast on Fox Sports is due to end at around 5pm, or when the match comes to a conclusion which, if it goes full distance will be about 4:45pm (AEDT), as indicated in the below table.

Hours of play