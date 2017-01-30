New Zealand vs Australia: First ODI cricket live scores, blog

Australia continue their jam-packed summer of cricket with a trip across the ditch, as they get set for a three-match series for the Chappell-Hadlee trophy against New Zealand. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 9am (AEDT).

After wrapping up the five-match series against Pakistan in Adelaide on Thursday, Australia will play for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy for the second time within two months.

In what could only be considered questionable scheduling, Australia still have two limited-overs series – an away series against New Zealand and a home series versus Sri Lanka – before embarking on a four match Test series against India in just three weeks.

The head honchos at Cricket Australia and their New Zealand counterparts seem to be making up for lost time, planning three series within the space of 12 months, after a near six-year absence of a standalone series.

After suffering three drubbings on Australian soil, in which the World Cup finalists were bitterly disappointing losing two games by over 100 runs, the Kiwis will be keen to put on a better performance for their home fans.

The Black Caps seem to be getting their trans-Tasman rivals at the right time, with both captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner missing the series.

While Warner was scheduled for a break after not missing any international duty since mid-last year, Steve Smith’s absence was not planned after the captain succumbed to an ankle injury against Pakistan. Oft-maligned wicket-keeper Matthew Wade will step in as captain for the duration of the series.

Shaun Marsh and former T20 captain Aaron Finch have been recalled to national duty and will likely open the innings for Australia. The pair will be looking to reclaim their first wicket record after David Warner and Travis Head set a new benchmark of 284 against Pakistan.

For the hosts, Ross Taylor returns to the ODI batting line-up for the first time since October last year. After failing to post a score in excess of 265 in the preceding series, the Black Caps will welcome the addition of their star batsman.

However, New Zealand will be without regular wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi due to an adductor injury. In his stead opener Tom Latham will don the gloves.

Prediction

Although the visitors will be without their captain and vice-captain – who double as their best two batsmen – Australia are not to be underestimated due to their elite bowling unit.

With Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc leading the attack, the Australians are more than capable of restricting any batting line up.

That being said, with the return of former skipper Ross Taylor to bolster the batting and the miniscule boundary size of Eden Park suiting the likes of big-hitting pair Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, New Zealand should be far more potent as team in home conditions.

New Zealand to draw first blood in the series with a tight win.

