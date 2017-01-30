NRL 2017: Your club’s next big thing (Part 4)

We are just around the corner from the opening game of the 2017 NRL season, with reigning premiers Cronulla hosting Brisbane, and the NRL is set to provide us with another batch of rookies.

Jai Field (St George Illawarra Dragons)

With Dragons halfback Drew Hutchison suffering an ACL injury at the back-end of last year, there is a vacant spot in the halves alongside England international Gareth Widdop.

Jai Field, a 20-year-old five-eighth from Shellharbour, will be right in the mix for the vacant No.7 jersey alongside fringe first-graders Josh McCrone and Shaun Nona.

Field was prominent for the Dragons U20s last year, appearing in all 26 games and top-scoring off the back of his goal-kicking prowess. The youngster in his first year took charge, steering his side to a preliminary final, where they fell to the Roosters, and he ended 2016 as runner-up for NYC Player of the Year.

He possesses the attacking flair St George Illawarra are missing and proved to be good with the boot, both in general play and in converting tries. Although he is unlikely to start 2017 in Paul McGregor’s 17, if Field can prove himself for the Illawarra Cutters in the NSW Cup, he may well end the year in top flight.

Brock Gray (Sydney Roosters)

The Roosters have scored a major coup over archrivals South Sydney, signing front row enforcer Brock Gray, brother of Rabbitohs centre Aaron, on a two-year deal.

In his three seasons in Souths’ NYC side, Gray made 33 appearances, proving himself as a valuable forward with brilliant footwork and a drive to find the line.

Gray made his way to the chalk on four occasions in 2016 from 14 appearances, making six line breaks, averaging almost ten runs and 27 tackles a game. He got a taste in the senior ranks early in the year, making a handful of appearances for the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup opening rounds.

The Mascot junior will have to work hard to secure a spot in Trent Robinson’s 17, however, with spots likely to become available during the Origin period, Gray is a chance of establishing himself in first grade.

Ofahiki Ogden (New Zealand Warriors)

Another big forward set to come through the Warriors’ junior ranks.

Ogden has been a staple of the Auckland club’s U20s side since making his debut back in 2014, starring in their incredible premiership charge from eighth position on the ladder. The Mangere East junior established himself as a senior player of the NYC squad in 2015, appearing in 25 of 27 games in what was a breakout season for the prop.

He came of age in 2016, making his Intrust Super Premiership debut, while also making a number of appearances in the U20s. Ogden made a total of 56 appearances over his three seasons in NYC, collecting caps for the New Zealand Residents in both U16s and U18s.

Stephen Kearney’s side boasts a plethora of youngsters and Ogden will be keen to impress over the pre-season and throughout the year in reserve grade.

Esan Marsters (Wests Tigers)

One of the best young forwards in rugby league, Esan Marsters will be looking to play regular first grade for the Tigers in 2016 and terrorise his opponents with his bulldozing runs and clever footwork.

The second rower has already represented the Cook Islands, in a Rugby League World Cup qualifier against Tonga, having spent two seasons in Wests Tigers’ Holden Cup team, playing 39 matches and scoring a monstrous 24 tries, and making an appearance in the Junior Kiwis’ 34-20 loss to the Kangaroos last year.

He graduates to the NRL squad alongside a host of NYC teammates including JJ Felise and Jacob Liddle, who made their debut last season.

Roarers, who are you most looking forward to seeing in 2017? Who’s your early tip for the Rookie of the Year Award?