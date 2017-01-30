Roger Federer shows that the cult of youth is over. Long lives its demise

The 2017 edition of the Australian Open was a celebration of why champions choose their time to retire, not tennis fans or the media.

Over the last two weeks you’d be forgiven for thinking we’d all been collectively transported back to the early noughties as we relived the glorious rivalry of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and the Williams sisters once again fought out a Grand Slam title.

With his victory last night over Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer now has 18 Grand Slam singles titles, is the second oldest man to win such a title in the Open Era and the first to come from the seed of 17 to do so since Pete Sampras at the US Open in 2002.

Not too bad for a man who is constantly asked when he’ll be hanging up his racquet.

The question of retirement follows Federer everywhere he goes and has done so for a couple of years. But this question has a misplaced emphasis on winning over competitiveness and a devotion to the game.

The logic seems to be that if you’re Roger Federer and you haven’t won a Grand Slam title for five years you should give it up.

Never mind that this argument ignores the fact that Federer remained in the top ten until last year, when he took six months off due to injury.

Apparently, if you’re not winning Grand Slams then there’s no point being on the tennis circuit. Thankfully Federer forgot to subscribe to this notion.

Last night’s men’s final, along with the matches leading to it, was a celebration of the flaws in the idea that those at a certain age should retire.

In getting to the final, Federer defeated three top ten players, Tomas Berdych, Kei Nishikori and fellow Swiss, Stan Wawrinka.

Not a bad showing from a man who hasn’t played tennis in six months.

Equally, Nadal’s 2017 Australian Open journey also saw him defeat fellow top ten players, Gael Monfils and Milos Raonic.

One of the saddest things about sport is often once great champions don’t know when to pack it all in and enjoy retirement. But that clearly isn’t the case with this year’s four Australian Open finalists, so why do we keep pestering them?

Perhaps it is because we fail to understand the love of the game and the competitive spirit that drives these champions.

Federer has often talked about his enjoyment for the game as well as his love of the tennis lifestyle.

With his wife Mirka and their entourage, the Federer’s have life on the tennis merry-go-round down pat.

What Federer has to do and this is something Serena Williams has already begun doing, is to be a little more strategic about the events he plays.

Before last night’s final he said: “What I’ve just come to realise is when you don’t feel well, you have too many problems going on, you just won’t beat top 10 players.”

It was this thinking that led to the six-month hiatus and will seemingly be behind his future playing schedule.

For the likes of Federer and his Australian Open finals companions, planning for their golden years on the tennis tour will be the key to their success.

As fans we have to ask if we really want to see a tennis circuit without Federer, Nadal and the Williams sisters?

Based on the excitement we’ve just witnessed over the last weekend in Melbourne Park, we’d be lost without the prospect of Federer and Nadal battling it out for five sets.

This year’s Australian Open was not just about turning back the clock for the over 30s, but in particular the over 35s. It was also an empowering reminderthat players like Federer, Nadal and the Williams sisters have the privilege of deciding when their careers end, and not the fans or the media.