The Wrap: Melbourne Rebels eye off top spot in Australian conference

January is a wonderful time for rugby fans. For supporters of underachieving teams, the scars of the previous season have healed, washed away by new waves of optimism, reinforced by reports of new signings and the side training the house down in pre-season.
On the other hand, Hurricanes fans, still fat from the excesses of Xmas dinner and celebrating their long overdue Super Rugby win, can’t wait to see their side pick up where they left off.
On a quiet Australia Day morning, in between training and a team and family bar-b-que before the players are released for a long weekend, a relaxed Tony McGahan, now entering his fourth season as coach of the Melbourne Rebels, stops short of promising fans a Hurricanes-style Xmas for 2017.
But after a franchise-best seven wins in 2016, and a sniff around the top echelons of the Australian conference, he certainly has his sights firmly on topping the conference this year.
With rugby luminaries such as Eddie Jones, David Moffett and others beating a drum for a revised Super Rugby minus the Rebels and/or Western Force, McGahan insists that there is no extra pressure on him or his side as a result; the focus at AAMI Park is squarely on rugby, not media chatter.
It is one thing to aim high, another thing altogether to devise and execute a plan to get there. McGahan is clear about where the Rebels improvement this season will come from: his backline strike-power.
“What wins Super Rugby is a strong, multi-faceted attack, leading to more tries”, he explains. “Morgan Turunui (backs coach) has been great for us since joining late last season and has really taken things to another level.”
“Now that we have real gas on the outside we will look to decrease the phase count and hopefully score earlier. Rather than take sides through twenty phases we want to be short and sharp, and I think we have the players to execute that.”
The “gas” that McGahan refers to is a stable of around ten players who are adept across outside centre, wing and fullback. McGahan believes that the modern game demands player versatility.
“With the game as it is now, the back three are interchangeable. With only 35 players on the books, with injuries you’re usually running at around 28-29 guys, with 23 named on match day, so you definitely need that utility.”
It will be fascinating to see who ends up commanding starting spots. Sefa Naivalu came through the Wallabies’ Spring Tour with his reputation enhanced, Jonah Placid had an excellent NRC, and there is much excitement around the potential of 19-year-old Jack Maddocks.
New Japan Test sensation, winger Kentaro Kodama, should prove another crowd favourite, while high profile league convert Marika Koroibete is currently nursing a four-week knee injury but has impressed McGahan since joining the squad.
“He’s been great, a good learner, eager to improve and he’s picked things up really quickly.”
McGahan is also looking for an improved kicking game to balance the attack, pointing to the Highlanders and Hurricanes when noting, “the best sides mask an effective kicking game inside their attack.”
It’s an interesting point given that in Jack Debreczini and Reece Hodge, the Rebels already have two of the biggest thumpers in Australian rugby.
“It’s more about finesse and kicking at the right time, with the right kick for the situation”, McGahan explains.
For his part, Hodge is keen to progress from his breakthrough 2016 experience with the Wallabies, wary of avoiding the dreaded ‘second-year syndrome’.
“It’s all about professionalism and keeping the consistency, carrying on from last year,” he said last week. “Making sure I’m durable and in the best possible shape.”
McGahan is fully aware that his star-studded backline will count for nothing if they don’t win any ball, but if others perceive any weakness in the Rebels’ engine room, he has enormous faith in his stocks.
“It’s a big responsibility on the guys we have, but Sam Jeffries had a great NRC, (Callum) Retallick and (Steve) Cummins I expect to step up, and Dom Day will also be good for us after he recovers from injury.”
Lopeti Timani is conspicuously absent from discussion about the second row, and indeed McGahan confirms that his first option is to play him at No.8. He makes it clear that he has had no communication with Michael Cheika on this, although grins when I mention Fiji coach John McKee stopping off in Melbourne during the week; ostensibly to reconnoitre AAMI Park ahead of their June Test against the Wallabies, but also to check on new Rebel Ben Volavola, and twist McGahan’s arm for plenty of game time for him at fly-half.
Another player McGahan expects to have a big year is captain Nic Stirzaker, who was always behind the eight-ball last season catching up from, then being hindered again by injury. That his appointment is ahead of players like Tom English, James Hanson and Sean McMahon (who will have an injury-interrupted start to the season), demonstrates that the Rebels don’t lack for intelligent on-field leadership right across the park.
The Brisbane Tens adds a new dimension to this pre-season; McGahan preferring to consider it part of a three-pronged program. “We have trial matches arranged against the Force and the Reds on either side”, he says, signalling that, win or lose, it won’t define the Rebels’ season.
Although he is quick to add; “Make no mistake, we’ll be putting up a strong side, and of course, once you’re there on the day the competitive element kicks in.”
Finally, I’m curious to know how much attention the Rebels have placed on the new tackle law variations. McGahan is clear in his response.
“We haven’t had to do much, we’ve always been a low tackling side. For us, it’s more about the second man in being aware of the contact, where the opposition body is falling, where the ball carrier shifts his bodyweight and goes low.”
Confident in his players’ ability to adapt, McGahan’s only real concern rests with the officials.
“We’re looking for the referees to be very clear, so that they and us know where it’s at from Round 1, not sorting it out on the run for 5-6 rounds.”
One suspects he isn’t the lone ranger on that one.
So how should fans assess the Rebel’s prospects? During a late season home game last year against the Stormers they were embarrassed when an already weakened pack suffered more injuries during the match, leaving flanker Jordy Reid as the tallest lineout option.
In this respect, Timani may well be the talisman by which to gauge the Rebel’s season. Wallabies fans will be keen to see him kick on from a promising start at No.8, and if he is allowed to develop there during Super Rugby, then that’s a win for everyone.
If however, he is forced to cover at lock, that will signal that all is not well in the Rebels’ middle row, and McGahan’s goal of topping the Australian conference will prove difficult to achieve.
It will also deny fans the opportunity to see what is potentially Australia’s best Super Rugby loose forward combination – Timani, Reid and McMahon – cut loose this season.
Another factor is the fixture, with four New Zealand sides and the Waratahs marking a brutal start to the competition. The Rebels’ season may well be defined as soon as it has started.
However, if the atmosphere around the team camp, and the determined, level-headed resolve of the coach, is anything to go by, this is a capable and confident Rebels outfit which may well surprise a few people this season.
January 30th 2017 @ 7:55am
Machooka said | January 30th 2017 @ 7:55am | ! Report
Mornin’ G… and many thanks for the positive read about this current Rebels team.
Geez, having just read Spiro’s little rant about this, and that conspiracy, all culminating to come together as a perfect storm to derail the 2017 season before it’s even started had me spinning in my chair. So your opening paras were a pleasant tonic to arrest my dizziness.
Hey, I very much look forward to seeing how this mob from Melb go this season. I want them to do well. But as you state in your article their schedule could define their season as soon as it’s started. Let’s hope that’s not the case eh!
January 30th 2017 @ 8:28am
Geoff Parkes said | January 30th 2017 @ 8:28am | ! Report
Morning Chook. Let’s face it, Super Rugby is brutally tough, there are few easy matches at any time.
But the Rebels have a particularly tough draw this season. If they can jag 3 wins from the first six weeks, without being knocked around by injury, they’ll be very well placed to kick on from there.
January 30th 2017 @ 8:00am
Peter Hughes said | January 30th 2017 @ 8:00am | ! Report
ok well I think Rebels look better than Tahs for 2017
January 30th 2017 @ 8:03am
Daveski said | January 30th 2017 @ 8:03am | ! Report
Thanks Geoff, great introduction to the Rebels for 2017. They do have some pieces to fit into the puzzle and 2015 wunderkids Stirzaker and Debreczini are part of that. For instance where does Ben Meehan play? A highly skilled and combative player at 9 or as the NRC demonstrated, 10.
But there’s certainly some talent in this side although I fear depth I the front five is still lacking.
January 30th 2017 @ 8:36am
Geoff Parkes said | January 30th 2017 @ 8:36am | ! Report
We spoke about Meehan Daveski. I don’t think he’ll be considered to start at 10, but Tony definitely likes him as a bench option for 9 and 10; his versatility gives him a few more bench options.
I don’t think the Rebels will have any problems in the front row, but yes, one or two injuries in the 2nd row and things might start to get a bit hairy.
January 30th 2017 @ 8:52am
Browny said | January 30th 2017 @ 8:52am | ! Report
Haven’t we just had those few injuries over the last couple of weeks, Geoff?… All I was thinking when we signed Kentaro Kodama was that as good as he may be, perhaps picking up another lock would have been a better choice to make. And that was before I heard about Day and Jeffies…
January 30th 2017 @ 9:01am
Geoff Parkes said | January 30th 2017 @ 9:01am | ! Report
Alex Toolis is also carrying a long term injury from the NRC too Browny.
What it comes down to is the lack of available options. Tony rightly pointed to how long it has taken Michael Cheika to find and settle on his locks; it’s reflective of the relative lack of depth in this position right around the country.
January 30th 2017 @ 8:17am
tyrone said | January 30th 2017 @ 8:17am | ! Report
It is great for the Wallabies that we look like we will have so many good teams in Super Rugby this year, hopefully the ARU will look at the Test Cricket team as an example of picking (young) players in current good form and not on what they have done for the past ten years.
The only issue with multiple good teams is that this means we will likely only have one team in the finals as the home and away series between Aussie teams will be split rather than winning both games.
January 30th 2017 @ 8:42am
Geoff Parkes said | January 30th 2017 @ 8:42am | ! Report
Hi tyrone
Tony made an interesting point to me about last season being immediately after a world cup, and the Australian franchises in general struggling to cope with the exit of experienced players, relative to New Zealand, who obviously draw on greater player depth.
I think most people expect the Australian franchises to perform better as a group this year, which Tony believes reflects the benefits of the experience gained last year by a host of newer players – in both SR and test rugby.