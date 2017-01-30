The Wrap: Melbourne Rebels eye off top spot in Australian conference

January is a wonderful time for rugby fans. For supporters of underachieving teams, the scars of the previous season have healed, washed away by new waves of optimism, reinforced by reports of new signings and the side training the house down in pre-season.

On the other hand, Hurricanes fans, still fat from the excesses of Xmas dinner and celebrating their long overdue Super Rugby win, can’t wait to see their side pick up where they left off.

On a quiet Australia Day morning, in between training and a team and family bar-b-que before the players are released for a long weekend, a relaxed Tony McGahan, now entering his fourth season as coach of the Melbourne Rebels, stops short of promising fans a Hurricanes-style Xmas for 2017.

But after a franchise-best seven wins in 2016, and a sniff around the top echelons of the Australian conference, he certainly has his sights firmly on topping the conference this year.

With rugby luminaries such as Eddie Jones, David Moffett and others beating a drum for a revised Super Rugby minus the Rebels and/or Western Force, McGahan insists that there is no extra pressure on him or his side as a result; the focus at AAMI Park is squarely on rugby, not media chatter.

It is one thing to aim high, another thing altogether to devise and execute a plan to get there. McGahan is clear about where the Rebels improvement this season will come from: his backline strike-power.

“What wins Super Rugby is a strong, multi-faceted attack, leading to more tries”, he explains. “Morgan Turunui (backs coach) has been great for us since joining late last season and has really taken things to another level.”

“Now that we have real gas on the outside we will look to decrease the phase count and hopefully score earlier. Rather than take sides through twenty phases we want to be short and sharp, and I think we have the players to execute that.”

The “gas” that McGahan refers to is a stable of around ten players who are adept across outside centre, wing and fullback. McGahan believes that the modern game demands player versatility.

“With the game as it is now, the back three are interchangeable. With only 35 players on the books, with injuries you’re usually running at around 28-29 guys, with 23 named on match day, so you definitely need that utility.”

It will be fascinating to see who ends up commanding starting spots. Sefa Naivalu came through the Wallabies’ Spring Tour with his reputation enhanced, Jonah Placid had an excellent NRC, and there is much excitement around the potential of 19-year-old Jack Maddocks.

New Japan Test sensation, winger Kentaro Kodama, should prove another crowd favourite, while high profile league convert Marika Koroibete is currently nursing a four-week knee injury but has impressed McGahan since joining the squad.

“He’s been great, a good learner, eager to improve and he’s picked things up really quickly.”

McGahan is also looking for an improved kicking game to balance the attack, pointing to the Highlanders and Hurricanes when noting, “the best sides mask an effective kicking game inside their attack.”

It’s an interesting point given that in Jack Debreczini and Reece Hodge, the Rebels already have two of the biggest thumpers in Australian rugby.

“It’s more about finesse and kicking at the right time, with the right kick for the situation”, McGahan explains.

For his part, Hodge is keen to progress from his breakthrough 2016 experience with the Wallabies, wary of avoiding the dreaded ‘second-year syndrome’.

“It’s all about professionalism and keeping the consistency, carrying on from last year,” he said last week. “Making sure I’m durable and in the best possible shape.”

McGahan is fully aware that his star-studded backline will count for nothing if they don’t win any ball, but if others perceive any weakness in the Rebels’ engine room, he has enormous faith in his stocks.

“It’s a big responsibility on the guys we have, but Sam Jeffries had a great NRC, (Callum) Retallick and (Steve) Cummins I expect to step up, and Dom Day will also be good for us after he recovers from injury.”

Lopeti Timani is conspicuously absent from discussion about the second row, and indeed McGahan confirms that his first option is to play him at No.8. He makes it clear that he has had no communication with Michael Cheika on this, although grins when I mention Fiji coach John McKee stopping off in Melbourne during the week; ostensibly to reconnoitre AAMI Park ahead of their June Test against the Wallabies, but also to check on new Rebel Ben Volavola, and twist McGahan’s arm for plenty of game time for him at fly-half.

Another player McGahan expects to have a big year is captain Nic Stirzaker, who was always behind the eight-ball last season catching up from, then being hindered again by injury. That his appointment is ahead of players like Tom English, James Hanson and Sean McMahon (who will have an injury-interrupted start to the season), demonstrates that the Rebels don’t lack for intelligent on-field leadership right across the park.

The Brisbane Tens adds a new dimension to this pre-season; McGahan preferring to consider it part of a three-pronged program. “We have trial matches arranged against the Force and the Reds on either side”, he says, signalling that, win or lose, it won’t define the Rebels’ season.

Although he is quick to add; “Make no mistake, we’ll be putting up a strong side, and of course, once you’re there on the day the competitive element kicks in.”

Finally, I’m curious to know how much attention the Rebels have placed on the new tackle law variations. McGahan is clear in his response.

“We haven’t had to do much, we’ve always been a low tackling side. For us, it’s more about the second man in being aware of the contact, where the opposition body is falling, where the ball carrier shifts his bodyweight and goes low.”

Confident in his players’ ability to adapt, McGahan’s only real concern rests with the officials.

“We’re looking for the referees to be very clear, so that they and us know where it’s at from Round 1, not sorting it out on the run for 5-6 rounds.”

One suspects he isn’t the lone ranger on that one.

So how should fans assess the Rebel’s prospects? During a late season home game last year against the Stormers they were embarrassed when an already weakened pack suffered more injuries during the match, leaving flanker Jordy Reid as the tallest lineout option.

In this respect, Timani may well be the talisman by which to gauge the Rebel’s season. Wallabies fans will be keen to see him kick on from a promising start at No.8, and if he is allowed to develop there during Super Rugby, then that’s a win for everyone.

If however, he is forced to cover at lock, that will signal that all is not well in the Rebels’ middle row, and McGahan’s goal of topping the Australian conference will prove difficult to achieve.

It will also deny fans the opportunity to see what is potentially Australia’s best Super Rugby loose forward combination – Timani, Reid and McMahon – cut loose this season.

Another factor is the fixture, with four New Zealand sides and the Waratahs marking a brutal start to the competition. The Rebels’ season may well be defined as soon as it has started.

However, if the atmosphere around the team camp, and the determined, level-headed resolve of the coach, is anything to go by, this is a capable and confident Rebels outfit which may well surprise a few people this season.