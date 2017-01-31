Aussies fall short despite Stoinis stunner

Lacklustre appeal but umpire still gives Kiwi batsman out

Everybody at Eden Park marvelled at Marcus Stoinis’ maiden ODI ton for Australia – a brutal unbeaten 146 – but the allrounder was left shattered by a six-run defeat to New Zealand.

Stoinis starred with bat and ball in Auckland on Monday, threatening to belt the visitors to a victory that seemed impossible when they collapsed to 6-67 after being set a target of 287.

The gripping contest ended when Josh Hazlewood was run out by Kane Williamson, who dropped a catch when Stoinis was on 91 then missed a simple chance to run him out on 127.

Hazlewood didn’t face a single delivery in a final-wicket stand of 54 runs, watching in awe as Stoinis cleared the rope on six occasions.

Stoinis, featuring in the second ODI game of his career and first since 2015, was belligerent in striking 11 sixes – the second-highest by an Australian in ODIs.

“It doesn’t feel that good,” Stoinis said.

“I’m happy to an extent but it’s probably not what I would have imagined.

“I’m not really sure what I’m feeling at the moment. A bit mellow.”

Stoinis took control of the contest early on by claiming three key wickets, including Williamson and Martin Guptill.

Neil Broom, who top-scored for the Black Caps with 73, spoke of his side’s relief after bowling Australia out for 280 and was full of praise for Stoinis.

“There was (a sense of helplessness). Guys were just getting deposited over the fence at will,” Broom said.

“It was a pretty special knock.

“I was pretty nervous myself fielding on the boundary when he was pumping the ball over my head.”

Stoinis suggested batting partners Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood helped calm him during the astonishing rampage.

“There was too much going on for nerves,” he said.

“I’ve had smoother innings than this but in terms of this (playing for Australia) being a new pressure … it’s got to be my best performance yet.”

The Eden Park faithful are regarded as some of the nation’s most raucous cricket fans but the crowd of 27,911 was full of respect for the entertaining dig.

The 27-year-old was given a standing ovation.

“That was really nice,” Stoinis said.

“To walk off at the end to something like that, that’s special. That’s something you remember forever.

“The crowd was pretty hostile early on. I was fielding on the boundary and got a few nice comments and all that sort of stuff.”

The hosts, sent in by stand-in skipper Aaron Finch, recovered from 5-134 to post a total of 9-286.

The absence of Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Matthew Wade, who was set to captain Australia but suffered back spasms and failed a pre-match fitness test, was glaring.

The three-match series continues in Napier on Thursday, with the visitors upbeat Wade will be fit to play.

Wade’s setback paved the way for recalled opener Finch to captain, while Sam Heazlett made his international debut at age 21 prior to playing a single 50-over game for Queensland.

The rot started when Finch and Travis Head were both needlessly caught in the fourth over. Glenn Maxwell and Shaun Marsh were the only members of the top six to reach double figures.