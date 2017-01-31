Giants told to embrace flag hype

Greater Western Sydney chairman Tony Shepherd has urged his side to welcome the heavy expectation that is set to weigh on the club for the upcoming AFL season.

The Giants kicked off their 2017 campaign in style on Monday night, Shepherd using the launch to compare the youngest AFL franchise to heavyweights Collingwood.

GWS are just the second club in Australia to field an AFL men’s team, a side in the inaugural women’s competition, and a netball roster in what is an alliance with Netball NSW.

“It’s remarkable to think that only two clubs in Australia have taken on what we have,” Shepherd told a gathering of around 400 at Sydney Olympic Park.

“One of those clubs has been here for five years and is breaking new ground every day in the fastest growing and most diverse region in Australia.

“The only other club is this year celebrating its 125th anniversary and is led by my good mate Eddie McGuire.”

However all eyes this year are on their flagship side, which fell one game short of a fairytale grand final after losing to eventual premiers Western Bulldogs by one kick.

The pressure has only increased in 2017 following the pick-up of Richmond star Brett Deledio.

“There is no question that expectations have risen for the Giants men’s team this year, but we must embrace the external noise as we continue to strive for the ambitious goals we have set ourselves,” Shepherd said.

“Ultimately no one can earn the right to play in the finals at the end of the season and all of our players know there is no substitute for hard work.”

The Giants’ women kick off their campaign against Adelaide on Saturday, while the men open their pre-season tournament against West Coast on February 18.

Their round one fixture is against Adelaide on March 26.