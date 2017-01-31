Kiwi ODI revenge best served by underarm

Lacklustre appeal but umpire still gives Kiwi batsman out

New Zealand cricket fans finally have reason to feel good about a trans-Tasman ODI ending with an underarm.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson came up with the crucial dismissal that ended Monday’s topsy-turvy thriller in Auckland, running out Josh Hazlewood at the non-striker’s end.

The wicket left Marcus Stoinis stranded on 146 not out and handed Australia a six-run defeat in an epic series opener at Eden Park.

Notably it was the same margin that Australia defeated New Zealand by at the MCG in 1981, when Greg Chappell instructed brother Trevor to underarm the final ball of the ODI.

Williamson placed himself at a very straight short mid-on, hoping to stop Stoinis from taking a single from the last ball of the 47th over from Tim Southee to retain the strike, but also close to the stumps ready to pounce if there was a mix-up running between wickets.

Southee delivered with a perfect yorker, which Stoinis could only squeeze out to the right of the Kiwi captain.

He collected the ball, turned, then underarmed it to find Hazlewood just short of his ground.

The direct hit was sweet relief for Williamson, who dropped a catch when Stoinis was on 91 then missed a simple chance to run him out on 127.

And it was pure despair for Stoinis.

“The plan was to try and hit a six and draw the game, leaving Joshy to win the game,” the allrounder said of the final ball in the 47th over.

“My gut feel was it was out, but I couldn’t see anything. That happened pretty quickly, it was a good yorker by Tim Southee.

“For a big guy, Josh moved pretty well didn’t he? Dived back … was it close in the end? I couldn’t really see on the replay.”

New Zealand batsman Neil Broom praised Williamson for keeping a cool head amid the chaos.

“For Kane to set that field and complete the run-out, that was pretty good captaincy,” Broom said.

“Well bowled in the first place and for him (Williamson) to hit stumps, he’d missed previously and dropped a catch so he’ll be happy about that for sure.”