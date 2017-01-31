Manchester City reportedly offered $11 million for Aaron Mooy

Commentator loses it after two penalty misses in a row

Manchester City have reportedly knocked back an $11 million offer for midfielder Aaron Mooy as interest in the Socceroo’s signature grows.

The Australian’s agent Paddy Dominguez would not confirm the bid but said there had been interest in the playmaker, who’s loaned to English Championship club Huddersfield Town.

“His performances don’t go unnoticed,” Dominguez told AAP.

“Aaron’s one of the top performers in the English Championship and that draws interest.

“When the time’s right, when that interest is declared to Manchester City and they wish to explore, that’s completely their prerogative.”

Mooy’s chances of playing elsewhere in the near future are slim with the January transfer window set to close at midnight on Tuesday (Wednesday morning AEDT).

The bid for the 26-year-old came from an unknown rival in the English second tier vying for promotion, BeIN Sports reports.

Dominguez said Mooy’s goal while on the Sky Blues’ books remained winning promotion to the Premier League with Huddersfield, who sit in the play-off zone at fifth with about half of the season remaining.

The former Melbourne City A-League star has performed strongly in 2016/17, winning three player-of-the-month awards this season for the club.

“He’s completely focused on the job at hand with Huddersfield,” Dominguez said.

“Aaron is very much a one-game-at-a-time kind of guy.

“But I’m sure deep down he’s very excited by the fact they’re in a play-off spot and, if they can keep it and maintain it, who knows?”

Dominguez said Mooy was being constantly monitored by Manchester City’s scouts and the Premier League giants were likely to make a call on his future at season’s end.

“I can’t speak for Manchester City. They’ll obviously watch Aaron’s progression throughout the course of the season,” he said.

“At the end of the season, I’m sure they’ll assess that and decide from there.

“He’s doing all the right things to give himself every chance.”