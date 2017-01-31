Matt Giteau ending French sojourn to head to Japan

 

    Wallabies veteran Matt Giteau will leave French club Toulon to play in Japan at the European rugby union season’s end.

    The 34-year-old playmaker said his decision was made for family reasons.

    “Making this decision was the toughest of my rugby career but it is the best for my family to be closer to Australia,” Giteau posted to Instagram, translated from French.

    “The time spent in Toulon was the best period of my rugby career.

    “My main goal now is to win titles for this historic club.”

    Giteau did not reveal which Japanese Top League club he would join but he has been linked with recently-crowned champions Suntory.

    The move will likely put an end to his international career after 103 Tests.

    He suffered a broken ankle playing for Australia in their 42-8 Rugby Championship loss to New Zealand in August before returning for Toulon this month.

    The former Brumbies and Western Force star, who made his Wallabies debut in 2002, is believed to be among the highest-paid players in world rugby at French Top 14 club Toulon.

    He has plied his trade there since 2011.

    “I want to say a big thank you to the players, (who I have made life long friendship with), coaches, president and staff behind the scenes since 2011. I owe a lot to you,” Giteau said.

    “I also want to say a big thank you to the supporters Toulonnais who will remain in my heart for life.”

