Trump’s ban is bringing politics into sport

I’ve never been one to commend or condemn athletes for making a political stance, but US President Donald Trump is now forcing us to mix the two together – whether we like it or not.

When Colin Kaepernick decided to take a stance on behalf of African-Americans and minorities by kneeling during the national anthem, he caused widespread debate about whether his antics were justified and whether he was being disrespectful to those who served for their country.

The one thing many were united in, was their belief that sport should not be a place where political agendas are publicised.

Yet it seems that was simply an introduction into what may become a country divided by politics.

Much has been made of Trump’s ambition to essentially alienate America from the rest of the world, with his recent ‘Muslim ban’ set to have an adverse effect on the country and its residents, including Australian NBA rookie Thon Maker.

The Milwaukee Buck has found himself in the uncomfortable position of not knowing what lies ahead. Although he was born in what is now known as South Sudan, his dual passport – which includes Australia – states his birthplace to have been Sudan.

It’s one thing to presume that allowances will be made for these professional athletes to obtain a special waiver, but it’s an entirely different case to presume that this won’t have a profound effect on America’s sporting codes moving forward.

The NBA is the pinnacle of professional basketball. It entices promising stars from all around the world to be lured to its bright lights and unparalleled rivalries on the hardwood.

Now, it could be nothing more than a dream for many. The opportunity taken away due to political agendas that will not only prevent potential stars from being given the chance to shine, but also discourage others from wanting to be in an environment that is prejudiced towards certain races or religions.

The domino effect it could have on the league itself is frightening. While much of it may be seen as an unrealistic overreaction, the fact remains that we’re heading into the unknown.

Maker’s younger brother, Matur, currently plays his high school basketball in Canada.

His chances of playing in the NBA have potentially been dealt an undeserved blow as a result of a leader who has no idea what impact his actions will have on a grander scale.

Should Matur be denied eligibility to enter the NBA draft, or even attend a US college, it would certainly be a hard situation for Thon.

If he were to then decide that he no longer wanted to partake in the NBA as a result of the discrimination shown towards his brother, not only would he be entitled to feel that way, but he could also encourage other players to take a stand against what is a clear act of discrimination.

There’s no telling where it would end, with college students potentially losing friends and teammates who would be stripped of their right to chase their dream – one that started long before some backwards regimes were implemented.

For all the good that sport does in uniting people from different backgrounds and beliefs, we’re about to see how one ignorant man can make it all disappear.