Tuqiri, Folau headline Waratahs squad for Brisbane Tens

Former dual-code international, Lote Tuqiri, will make his comeback for the NSW Waratahs during the Brisbane Tens, having been confirmed as the side’s wildcard player for the tournament.

Tuqiri was named alongside Wallabies star Israel Folau, barnstorming winger Taqele Naiyaravoro as well as former Australian sevens players Con Foley and Cam Clarke, who will both make their Waratahs debuts at the tournament.

However, while their are a number of players named who are on the fringes of the national team, including Naiyaravoro and recent debutants Tom Robertson and Tolu Latu, Folau is the only Wallabies regular named in the side.

Flanker Michael Hooper, playmaker Bernard Foley and scrumhalf Nick Phipps have all been left out of the side as the Super Rugby season draws near, with youngsters like Jake Gordon, Mack Mason and Andrew Kellaway set to be given the chance to impress for the Wallabies.

Tuqiri will join a number of other ex-Wallabies, including Chris Latham (Reds), Stephen Larkham and Andrew Walker (both Brumbies) who will take part in the two-day tournament as wildcard players, and the former league convert said he is looking forward to turning out for the Waratahs once again.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, but I must admit I’m a little nervous,” Tuqiri said.

“I’ve been working pretty hard and feeling good, I wouldn’t have agreed to this if I wasn’t prepared and I’m definitely feeling prepared.”

NSW coach Daryl Gibson said Tuqiri’s presence would benefit the side’s younger players.

“Lote brings loads of experience to the Waratahs playing group and it will be a good chance for our younger guys to take the field with someone who has played rugby at all levels,” Gibson said.

“Having the opportunity for them to learn from a playmaker like Lote will provide an added boost for the boys and a different type of preparation.”

The Brisbane Tens begins on February 11 at Suncorp Stadium, while the Waratahs’ Super Rugby campaign will kick off two weeks later on Saturday, February 25.

NSW Waratahs squad for Brisbane Global Tens

Israel Folau, Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Paddy Ryan, Hugh Roach, Damien Fitzpatrick, Ned Hanigan, Ryan McCauley, Michael Wells, Rory O’Connor, Patrick McCutcheon, Brad Wilkin, Jamason Schultz, Matt Lucas, Jake Gordon, Mack Mason, Bryce Hegarty, David Horwitz, Andrew Deegan, Con Foley, Andrew Kellaway, Cam Clark, Harry Jones, Reece Robinson, Lote Tuqiri