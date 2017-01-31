WATCH: USA’s Carlin Isles shows merciless speed for remarkable sevens try

 
    The Sydney Sevens are quickly approaching, but Carlin Isles from the USA looks to be in fine form already.

    It was a friendly match between the Upper Hutt Rams RFC and USA Sevens in Petone that saw Isles do what he does best: make opponents look silly with his blistering pace.

    The 173-centimetre former American football player may not have the height or size to intimidate the opposition, but there aren’t many in the world who can catch him once he gets ahold of the ball.

    Isles is certainly a player to watch for when the sevens come to our shores – reckon he can replicate this performance against stronger competition?

