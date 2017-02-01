WATCH: Rugby fullback splits entire team for brilliant try

When the ball was pitched to fullback Tom Candy of Caerphilly RFC, no one expected what was coming next.

The play started with the Monmouth RFC kicking the ball downfield to the player from Caerphilly RFC, who would then pitch the ball to Candy.

It appears at first that he was not going to make it far as he lost his balance right as he was being wrapped up by an opposing player. However, that was not the case as Candy was able to miraculously break free.

The failed tackle gave Candy the momentum he needed to split through the rest of the opposition, leaving them diving only to come up with empty hands.

This 75 metre solo try is a spectacle that can be appreciated by rugby fans worldwide as it’s a rare feat that few have pulled off.