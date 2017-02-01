Barba says he might never play NRL again

We suggested a better name for Hayne's home ground

Ben Barba says he may never play rugby league again amid frustrations over the NRL’s delay in registering his contract with Cronulla.

The fullback is understood to have signed to play rugby union with French club Toulon as he serves a 12-week NRL ban for a second positive illicit drugs.

The NRL confirmed on Wednesday it is yet to ratify the 27-year-old’s one-year deal with the premiers, signed two months after his previous contract was terminated to allow him to sort out personal issues.

The 27-year-old was hit with the ban in November as a result of the second positive sample he returned under the NRL’s illicit drug policy.

“The NRL haven’t given me too much. This is probably the first time I’ve talked since then,” Barba told reporters outside his home on Wednesday.

“Mate, I’ve got to look after my kids and my family. They’re my first option.

“Nothing’s been final yet. At the moment, I’m just listening to the people that take care of me and I go from there.”

If the NRL refuse to accept his Cronulla contract until after he’s completed his commitments with Toulon, he could be rubbed out for most of the 2017 season.

The French rugby season ends mid-year.

That prospect prompted Barba to raise the possibility of never playing in the NRL again.

“If it comes to that, I might never play the game again,” he said.

“It’s taken them three months and nothing’s been sorted out.

“As I said, I’m just going along with the flow and listening to the guys that take care of me.”

Sharks coach Shane Flanagan has previously said Barba’s best-case scenario was to return to the NRL after their bye in round 14 in June.

Sharks forward Chris Heighington said on Wednesday Barba’s code switch to rugby union could be beneficial.

“I reckon it was probably good for him and good for the Sharks to get a bit of game time under his belt,” Heighington told Sky Sports Radio.