Barba says he might never play NRL again

Ben Barba says he may never play rugby league again amid frustrations over the NRL’s delay in registering his contract with Cronulla.
The fullback is understood to have signed to play rugby union with French club Toulon as he serves a 12-week NRL ban for a second positive illicit drugs.
The NRL confirmed on Wednesday it is yet to ratify the 27-year-old’s one-year deal with the premiers, signed two months after his previous contract was terminated to allow him to sort out personal issues.
The 27-year-old was hit with the ban in November as a result of the second positive sample he returned under the NRL’s illicit drug policy.
“The NRL haven’t given me too much. This is probably the first time I’ve talked since then,” Barba told reporters outside his home on Wednesday.
“Mate, I’ve got to look after my kids and my family. They’re my first option.
“Nothing’s been final yet. At the moment, I’m just listening to the people that take care of me and I go from there.”
If the NRL refuse to accept his Cronulla contract until after he’s completed his commitments with Toulon, he could be rubbed out for most of the 2017 season.
The French rugby season ends mid-year.
That prospect prompted Barba to raise the possibility of never playing in the NRL again.
“If it comes to that, I might never play the game again,” he said.
“It’s taken them three months and nothing’s been sorted out.
“As I said, I’m just going along with the flow and listening to the guys that take care of me.”
Sharks coach Shane Flanagan has previously said Barba’s best-case scenario was to return to the NRL after their bye in round 14 in June.
Sharks forward Chris Heighington said on Wednesday Barba’s code switch to rugby union could be beneficial.
“I reckon it was probably good for him and good for the Sharks to get a bit of game time under his belt,” Heighington told Sky Sports Radio.
February 1st 2017 @ 12:43pm
Rick Diznek said | February 1st 2017 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
I’d remove the old article too if the first lacked such elementary analysis…
February 1st 2017 @ 12:51pm
Joe said | February 1st 2017 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
Looks like it was a very good decision by the NRL to hold off registering his contract. It looks like Barba’s management was trying to pull a fast one. Get his NRL contract registered for the 2nd half of the year than announce that he was going to play for Toulon for the first half of the year. Now it seems the NRL are saying he won’t serve his ban until after his stint with Toulon. If he had managed to play for Toulon and then return to play for the Sharks, what kind of punishment would that be. It would seem he actually would have ended up better off…getting a nice fat cheque from Toulon and a trip to France while serving his ban. At least the NRL seems to have some brains about this issue after all.
February 1st 2017 @ 12:58pm
The Barry said | February 1st 2017 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
So Barba gets a 12 week ban. The Sharks try to register a contract that will commence after the ban has been served. But the NRL refuses to register it. Why?
I’m all for the NRL being able to determine who should be able to play or not but surely there needs to be some sort of process to all of this and a decision made rather than this ongoing limbo that the NRL seems to love.
I don’t get these additional penaltes that the NRL seems to arbitrarily hand out. Fifita gets stood down from the Kangaroos and discounted from Churchill medal consideration all before a decision has been made about his case.
Barba gets a 12 week suspension but then the NRL decides to ignore his contract registration for three months potentially pushing him out of the game. Why? Where’s the ruling on this? What’s the process? What’s the point of the 12 week ban?
The lack of transparency is appalling.