Carter: Lealiifano ‘the soul of the team’

The Brumbies have decided to adopt co-captains again for 2017, adding lock Sam Carter to the setup, while retaining Christian Lealiifano as he continues to battle leukaemia.

After being diagnosed in August, Lealiifano underwent a bone-marrow transplant late last year. Since then, he has spent time in Melbourne, where he is getting regular check-ups to monitor the progression of his treatment.

Though it will be difficult for Lealiifano to provide an onfield presence during the season, Carter believes his influence around the club will remain integral.

He sees Lealiifano staying on as co-captain a massive plus for the side.

“Christian is a massive part of this organisation – he’s the soul of the team really,” Carter said.

“He comes in towards the end of weeks and he lifts the energy because he’s just got an infectious attitude.”

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham reiterated that Lealiifano has had a big hand in the preseason so far, adding that he is positive about Lealiifano’s future.

“I’m optimistic about a possible return for Christian,” Larkham said.

“Whilst playing this season is unlikely, we hope he will be in a position to train with the squad later in the year.”

Yet, while the hope is that Lealiifano will be able to resume playing at some stage, Larkham suggested that Lealiifano’s input could extend to coaching.

“Christian has had a very big hand in the pre-season so far and been trying to get to Canberra as much as possible,” Larkham said.

“He wants to help out with the coaching and on the field. There’s a noticeable lift whenever Christian is here.”

Carter, who has played 79 matches for the club, described his appointment as a “huge honour”.

“It was a little bit of a shock but it was also something I wanted, I was confident that I could fulfil the role”, he said.

The Brumbies will play the Waratahs this Saturday, as they continue to ramp up their preseason ahead of their round one clash against the Crusaders on the 25th of February.