Liverpool vs Chelsea: English Premier League live scores, blog

The terribly out of form Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield in a vital top of the table clash. Join The Roar from 7am (AEDT) for all the action in the live blog.

It’s been a terrible month for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, but the last week especially has plunged the side into even more despair. Firstly, they were beaten at home by the lowly Swansea City which ended their impressive year-long unbeaten home form. Then, they were knocked out of the two domestic cups in the space of six days as they were beaten, once again at Anfield, by Southampton and Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Premier League is now the only competition Liverpool will be a part of for the remainder of the season and their bad form has led to them dropping from second on the table to simply battling to remain in the top four.

A run of one victory in their last eight fixtures is bad enough to start the New Year, but they now come up against Antonio Conte’s Chelsea who are sitting pretty on top of the league. Klopp will need a monumental shift in momentum and form from his players if they are to have any chance against the London outfit.

The Reds do have a habit of rising for the bigger teams, though, with their problems tending to occur when they face the bottom sides. A victory over Manchester City on New Year’s Eve was followed by a draw at home to Sunderland, while an opening day 4-3 win over Arsenal was backed up with a loss away to Burnley.

Sadio Mane’s absence due to his appearances at the African Cup of Nations has led many to believe he is vital to turning around the Reds’ fortunes. It may not be as simple as that, though, as his pace may shift opposition defences around, yet it will count for little if the rest of his attacking colleagues continue to misfire in front of goal.

Divock Origi scored in the loss to Wolves, but the goal failed to disguise just how much the young Belgian has been struggling all season, while Daniel Sturridge seems to be unsuited to Klopp’s set-up entirely. Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino has been shifted out wide to accommodate the two strikers, which has resulted in a downturn in his own performances.

The last time these two sides met in the league, it was Liverpool who were sprinting ahead after coming out of the early season blocks on fire. Under new manager Conte, Chelsea were still adjusting to his regime and went down 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

After a similarly disappointing loss to Arsenal, the Italian manager switched his formation to three defenders at the back, and from then on the club hasn’t looked back after they racked up win after win on their way to first position in the league.

Diego Costa has spearheaded the side’s attack all season with the Spaniard slamming in 15 goals and providing five assists. He courted controversy a few weeks ago though when he was left out of the side that faced champions Leicester City.

Rumours in the press swirled about his desire to leave the club and take up a lucrative contract with Chinese Super League team Tianjin Quanjian. Conte hosed down these stories and claimed that he was in fact just injured for the match. Whatever the truth, when Costa returned to the fold he was immediately back on the scoring sheet and the issue seems to have disappeared just as quickly as it had arrived.

Costa, coupled with the incredible support from Eden Hazard and Pedro from either side, will severely test a Liverpool defence which has been leaky all season. Admittedly, they have struggled without their lynchpin Joel Matip, but the number of easy goals they have given away has continually frustrated Klopp during their bad run. Chelsea’s attack is sure to be licking their lips at the prospect of being afforded the same kind of generosity that has become common recently.

However, this game is vitally important to the Reds as whatever slim hopes they still harbour for a title challenge rests on needing a victory on Tuesday night. They are currently ten points off the pace at the top. A defeat to Chelsea, which would be their fourth in succession, will effectively end their hopes and leave them battling to remain in fourth spot.

A victory for leaders Chelsea, on the other hand, would edge them even further away from the chasing pack and move them a step closer to reclaiming the league title that they held two years ago.

Be sure to join The Roar from 7am (AEDT) for all the action as Liverpool host Chelsea an Anfield.