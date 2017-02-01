Lynn in, but no room for leading BBL wicket-taker and run-scorer in Australia’s T20 squad

With Australia’s Test players unavailable for selection thanks to the tour of India, the T20 squad named to face Sri Lanka will be an inexperienced one, with Aaron Finch to skipper the side and Michael Klinger to make his international debut aged 36.
Due to a crowded schedule, the first Test in India will start just 16 hours after the final T20 finishes in Adelaide, meaning there is no chance any of the Test players could have been named in the T20 squad.
It means plenty of players get the chance to make the step up to international level, with only four players from last year’s World T20 squad being selected.
James Faulkner, Finch, Andrew Tye and Adam Zampa have all made the cut, with Finch resuming his role as T20 captain for the series after being replaced by Steve Smith.
Four players are pencilled into be making their debuts in the series, headlined by Klinger. Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake and Ashton Turner are the other players set to make their debuts.
The big-hitting Chris Lynn has also been named in the squad, however he will have to pass fitness tests with the selectors and coaches before confirming his return from a neck injury. Pat Cummins and Travis Head, who are currently on ODI duty in New Zealand, have also been named in the squad.
The other members of the team are New South Wales all-rounder Moises Henriques, who is coming off a big T20 Big Bash campaign where he led the Sydney Sixers to the final, while Tim Paine will assume the keeping gloves.
While the leading run-scorer (Ben Dunk) and wicket-taker (Sean Abbott) from the recently-concluded Big Bash season were not included in the squad, Trevor Hohns said the side had a good balance as Australia aim to improve their T20 ranking.
“With Australia currently ranked number six in this format and with a number of our frontline players preparing for the India Test series, we have chosen a squad with a good blend of experience combined with several younger players in an effort to improve our performance and therefore our ICC T20 ranking,” said Hohns.
“The influence of younger players in this squad also gives us the opportunity to look forward to the ICC World T20, which is being hosted here in Australia in 2020. The overall standards being set in the BBL are very high and many of these players are making a good impression, but consistency was key for the selectors on this occasion.”
All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who starred for Australia in their opening ODI against New Zealand with three wickets and 146 not out, was also left out of the squad.
Australian T20 squad to play Sri Lanka
Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Michael Klinger, Chris Lynn (fitness pending), Tim Paine (wk), Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
Coach: Justin Langer
Assistant coaches: Ricky Ponting and Jason Gillespie
Series fixtures (times AEDT)
February 17, 7:40pm – Melbourne Cricket Ground
February 19, 7:20pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
February 22, 7:50pm – Adelaide Oval
Jameswm said | February 1st 2017 @ 10:44am | ! Report
Geez, harsh on Dunk and Abbott. Surely Abbott’s a better bet than Stanlake, for example. maybe they see guys like Stanlake and Richardson as future potential test bowlers, and want to get them to int’l level to have a crack. Pretty decent squad though.
Looking like this I guess.
1. Finch
2. Klinger
3. Lynn
4. Head
5. Henriques
6. Turner
7. Paine
8. Faulkner
9. Cummins
10. Tye/Richardson
11. Zampa
13. Stanlake
5th bowler from Head, Turner and Henrriques. Paine can open and push everyone down one.
Very deep batting, pretty good bowling. Who would come in from the test squad? I guess Smith would. Warner and Starc would.
February 1st 2017 @ 10:52am
BurgyGreen said | February 1st 2017 @ 10:52am | ! Report
Maxwell and Wade too, and probably Hazlewood.
February 1st 2017 @ 10:49am
BurgyGreen said | February 1st 2017 @ 10:49am | ! Report
Ben Dunk must be spewing! I have no idea how he missed out on the squad.
Sean Abbott less so; his economy rate was nearly 9.
Out of this squad my XI would be:
1. Finch
2. Paine (starts too slowly to bat down the order)
3. Lynn
4. Klinger
5. Henriques
6. Head
7. Faulkner
8. Cummins
9. Tye
10. Zampa
11. Stanlake
February 1st 2017 @ 10:55am
Ryan Hartwig said | February 1st 2017 @ 10:55am | ! Report
Yep totally agree re: Dunk. Paine deserves it too for his early runs, but I thought Dunk would be a lock.
As for Abbott he was one of the players of the tournament for mine, and should be in there perhaps batting at number eight. The rest I mostly agree with. Good on Klinger too, never thought I’d see the day!
February 1st 2017 @ 11:09am
Bugs said | February 1st 2017 @ 11:09am | ! Report
Dunk scored more runs at a better strike rate than Paine…maybe the selectors picked Paine because of his superior keeping skills…
hahahahahaha! Who am I kidding?? Not the Aus selectors, surely!
February 1st 2017 @ 11:15am
dan ced said | February 1st 2017 @ 11:15am | ! Report
You’d think Dunk will come in for Lynn, doubt Lynn will be ready, but you never know.
February 1st 2017 @ 11:17am
dan ced said | February 1st 2017 @ 11:17am | ! Report
MY MATE KLINGER.
YEAH BOI.