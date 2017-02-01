“I won’t be picked in the Twenty20 side”: No Johnno for Australia in T20s

Stoinis' outrageous knock not quite enough to save Aussies

In-form paceman Mitchell Johnson’s prospects of an international return via the Australian Twenty20 side have been killed off.

Johnson revealed the decision to play again for Australia has been made for him, with interim Twenty20 coach Justin Langer ruling him out of selection for the series against Sri Lanka in February.

The 35-year-old was reluctant but did consider coming out of international retirement after starring in the BBL with champions Perth Scorchers.

“I had a text this morning (Tuesday) from Justin just to let me know that I won’t be picked in the Twenty20 side,” Johnson told Fox Sports.

“It takes a lot of pressure off me. I was hoping I wouldn’t be asked so it’s worked out perfectly for me.

“I did consider it, the thought of it.

“In the end, I’ve done my dash for Australia and I think it’d be a bit of backward step if I took up the opportunity.”

The decision not to consider the left-armer is in line with Australia’s youth policy this summer.

With Australia’s Test players touring India, selectors have a chance to pick the best performing BBL players against touring Sri Lanka, which could help the country boost its stuttering T20 fortunes in the long term.

Johnson took 13 wickets in the 2016-17 BBL season at an average of 15.46 with an economy rate under six.

He snared 3-3 from four overs in the Scorchers’ seven-wicket semi-final win over Melbourne Stars.

The 73-Test player welcomed being able to stay in international retirement.

“The T20 matches I’ve just played in the Big Bash, it’s not as much pressure playing for the Scorchers whereas when you go and play for Australia, that pressure definitely, the intensity of it all just lifts,” he said.

“So I’m happy with the decision.”

Johnson retired from Test cricket in November 2015.

Australia meet Sri Lanka in the first of three matches at the MCG on February 17.