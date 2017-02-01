Stoinis’ Monday miracle puts Marsh, Maxwell and Head on notice

In eight years of playing domestic 50-over cricket, Marcus Stoinis had only hit one century. Then, on Monday, he struck one of the most unlikely tons in ODI history.

What made his 146* from 117 balls so incredible was that he had never achieved anything like it at state level.

Stoinis was fortunate even to be on the field against the Black Caps, as the owner of a mediocre domestic 50-over record.

A batting all-rounder, he had averaged just 25 with the bat, at a glacial strike rate of 71 across his 38 List A appearances. Even people like myself, who were fans of Stoinis as a first-class player, did not rate him at all in 50-over cricket.

His batting form this summer had been poor. First he averaged just 25 in the Matador Cup, then, in his favoured format in the Sheffield Shield, Stoinis averaged a measly 15 from seven innings.

He was part of a strange-looking Australian top seven, missing five first-choice players – captain Steve Smith, openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja, all-rounder Mitch Marsh and keeper-batsman Matt Wade.

It shaped as the weakest top seven Australia had fielded in an ODI for years, and proved to be just that. Batting at seven, Stoinis came to the wicket with Australia reeling at 5-54. Minutes later, they slid deeper into a cricketing crevasse when Glenn Maxwell was caught behind, leaving them at 6-67 in the 19th over.

At this stage, Australia needed 220 to win from 190 balls. It was the most improbable of missions, particularly given it was left in the hands of a rookie all-rounder who couldn’t buy a run in domestic cricket.

Yet Stoinis never showed any outward signs of being under overwhelming pressure. Perhaps it was the seeming impossibility of the scenario which eased his nerves. Had he been charged with helping Australia score, say 60 from 60 balls, it may have made him more anxious.

The 27-year-old was undaunted by the asking rate and was prepared to let it climb higher and higher while he got himself well set. His first 15 runs soaked up 36 balls, as Stoinis blunted some fine bowling from the Black Caps. At the other end, noted striker James Faulkner was in a similarly lulled state, focusing purely on ones and twos while getting his eye in.

Together Stoinis and Faulkner put on 81 from 16 overs. Rather than getting Australia back into the match, this stand appeared merely to have saved them the ignominy of being rolled for less than 150. The visitors still required 139 runs at nearly nine runs per over with just three wickets in hand.

Then, Pat Cummins furthered his growing reputation with the blade by playing a sprightly cameo of 36 from 28 balls. Cummins struck the ball cleanly from the get go, clattering five fours and a six, as he dominated the 48-run stand with Stoinis.

From that point on, Stoinis took control in extraordinary fashion. He was 73 from 84 balls. His next 73 runs came from just 33 balls and included an incredible 9 sixes. Stoinis farmed the strike expertly, taking the huge risk of turning down singles when Australia required 61 to win.

So confident was he in his ability to reach the boundary, Stoinis was unconcerned about ignoring single after single, which would have put Josh Hazlewood on strike. This went on for four full overs, with Stoinis each time facing the entire six deliveries and taking a single off the last ball to retain the strike.

First, Kiwi star Trent Boult went for 18 off an over. Next, veteran swing bowler Tim Southee was smashed for 17. The third of these overs, bowled by Boult, went for seven. This meant that, at the start of the 47th over, Australia now required only 19 runs from 24 balls with a solitary wicket in hand.

Stoinis had accelerated to such an extent that the run rate was no longer an issue. He could finish things off slowly if he wanted. But Stoinis was on a rampage. Successive sixes off Southee – one sliced over cover, the other clattered past long off – reduced the target to just seven runs.

Hazlewood had not faced a single delivery in this 54-run stand. Stoinis wanted to keep him out of the equation, but even his best efforts couldn’t achieve that, as Hazlewood was run out by Kane Williamson.

So dominant had Stoinis been that the idea of him being dismissed by a bowler seemed an abstract concept. The only risk to an Australian win was either a run-out or Hazlewood getting on strike. As Hazlewood was caught short of his ground, Stoinis cut a dejected figure.

Few players in ODI history had ever carried their team on their back as comprehensively as Stoinis had. Yet it wasn’t enough. Once the disappointment wore off, however, Stoinis would have had a welcome realisation. Not only had he forever etched a place for himself in the annals of the 50-over format, he had ignited a furious fire under his international career.

Stoinis now has two more ODIs in New Zealand to cement his place in the team. There is heavy competition for the all-rounder roles in the Australian team, with Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head all boasting fine career records.

Stoinis still has a worse List A record than any of that trio, even after his career batting average was bumped from 25 to 30 in the space of one innings. But none of Marsh, Maxwell or Head have ever produced an ODI performance even close to Stoinis’ Monday miracle.