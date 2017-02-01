Just the two All Blacks tourists in Brisbane Tens

Just two All Blacks who played on last November’s northern hemisphere tour have been included among the five New Zealand squads for the inaugural Brisbane Tens.
Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman and Blues back George Moala, who both made one appearance on the tour, have been named for the tournament on February 11-12.
Seven other All Blacks – including World Cup winners Nehe Milner-Skudder, Cory Jane (both Hurricanes) and Liam Messam (Chiefs) – have been selected.
Blues back Rene Ranger, Crusaders midfielder Seta Tamanivalu, Highlanders loose forward Luke Whitelock and Chiefs hooker Hika Elliot are the others to have worn the All Blacks jersey.
The number of All Blacks selected in the NZ squads had been in question after much of the advertising around the event had centred on the likes of Israel Dagg, Jerome Kaino and Damian McKenzie.
However, the New Zealand Rugby Players Association pointed to a mandatory 12-week stand-down period for players who toured the northern hemisphere.
Blues
Josh Goodhue, Hapakuki Moala-Liava’a, Tom Robinson, Sam Prattley, Kara Pryor, Marcel Renata, Brandon Nansen, Joe Royal, Scott Scrafton, Murphy Taramai, Ambrose Curtis, Matt Duffie, Pasqualle Dunn, Billy Guyton, George Moala, Sam Nock, Declan O’Donnell, Stephen Perofeta, Rene Ranger, Jordan Trainor, Matt Vaega.
Chiefs
Liam Messam, Hika Elliot, Sigfreid Fisi’ihoi, Liam Polwart, Atunaisa Moli, Sam Cair, Findlamor Hoeata, Brad Weber, Joseva Rauvouvou, Findlay Christie, Tim Nanai Williams, Sheldon Tovio, Sevu Reece, Jonathon Taumateine, Shaun Stevenson, Solomon Alaimalo, Alex Nankivel, Dwayne Sweeney, Sosefo Kautai, Taleni Seu, Mitchell Brown, Luteru Laulala, Latu Vaeno, Luke Jacobson, Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Graham.
Hurricanes
Nehe Milner-Skudder, Cory Jane, Reg Goodes, Loni Uhila, Ricky Riccitelli, Asafo Aumua, Chris Eves, Mike Kainga, Joe Apikotoa, Vaea Fifita, Mark Abbott, James Blackwell, Brad Shields, Reed Prinsep, Toa Halafihi, Hugh Renton, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Kemera Hauiti-Parapara, Otere Black, Vince Aso, Matt Proctor, Wes Goosen, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ngani Laumape, Jonah Lowe, Jordie Barrett.
Crusaders
Tim Perry, Mike Alaalatoa, Oli Jager, Quinten Strange, Chris Gawler, Mitchell Dunshea, Peter Samu, Jed Brown, Leon Fukofuka, Marty McKenzie, Bryn Hall, Tim Bateman, David Havilli, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Andrew Makalio, Seta Tamanivalu, Ben Funnell, Whetu Douglas, Mitchell Hunt, Digby Ioane, Sione Fifita, Manasa Mataele, Sean Wainui, Jordan Taufua.
Highlanders
Aki Seiuli, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Liam Coltman, Josh Dickson, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, James Lentjes, Craig Millar, Dillon Hunt, Gareth Evans, Luke Whitelock, Kayne Hammington, Josh Renton, Fletcher Smith, Tei Walden, Rob Thompson, Jason Emery, Tevita Li, Matt Faddes, Sio Tomkinson, Marty Banks.
With the Lions tour, Bledisloe series and Rugby Championship at stake this year NZ Rugby have done the right thing by omitting the All Blacks who played through the end of year tour last year.
With Super Rugby and another northern tour in November, burn-out is a big issue.
The ABs, Boks and WBs all showed signs of burn-out in Europe last year – as do European teams when they tour down south in June.
Despite, England winning 3-0 last year in Australia (against a bad WBs team) they, too, showed burn-out symptoms.
Player management is crucial to have players being at their very best – good for the players and us fans of rugby who love to see a great match.
Duco always knew about the ABs’ mandatory 12-week stand-down period arrangement/contract with the NZ Players Association.
February 1st 2017 @ 2:12am
Yea don’t get the big deal. It’s not 15s and Sevens has already set a precedent there with test players attending those. And there are at least nine All Blacks that I can see.
Plus the teams being sent are good enough to win it anyway. It’s not like they’re sending rubbish sides.