Just the two All Blacks tourists in Brisbane Tens

Just two All Blacks who played on last November’s northern hemisphere tour have been included among the five New Zealand squads for the inaugural Brisbane Tens.

Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman and Blues back George Moala, who both made one appearance on the tour, have been named for the tournament on February 11-12.

Seven other All Blacks – including World Cup winners Nehe Milner-Skudder, Cory Jane (both Hurricanes) and Liam Messam (Chiefs) – have been selected.

Blues back Rene Ranger, Crusaders midfielder Seta Tamanivalu, Highlanders loose forward Luke Whitelock and Chiefs hooker Hika Elliot are the others to have worn the All Blacks jersey.

The number of All Blacks selected in the NZ squads had been in question after much of the advertising around the event had centred on the likes of Israel Dagg, Jerome Kaino and Damian McKenzie.

However, the New Zealand Rugby Players Association pointed to a mandatory 12-week stand-down period for players who toured the northern hemisphere.

Blues

Josh Goodhue, Hapakuki Moala-Liava’a, Tom Robinson, Sam Prattley, Kara Pryor, Marcel Renata, Brandon Nansen, Joe Royal, Scott Scrafton, Murphy Taramai, Ambrose Curtis, Matt Duffie, Pasqualle Dunn, Billy Guyton, George Moala, Sam Nock, Declan O’Donnell, Stephen Perofeta, Rene Ranger, Jordan Trainor, Matt Vaega.

Chiefs

Liam Messam, Hika Elliot, Sigfreid Fisi’ihoi, Liam Polwart, Atunaisa Moli, Sam Cair, Findlamor Hoeata, Brad Weber, Joseva Rauvouvou, Findlay Christie, Tim Nanai Williams, Sheldon Tovio, Sevu Reece, Jonathon Taumateine, Shaun Stevenson, Solomon Alaimalo, Alex Nankivel, Dwayne Sweeney, Sosefo Kautai, Taleni Seu, Mitchell Brown, Luteru Laulala, Latu Vaeno, Luke Jacobson, Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Graham.

Hurricanes

Nehe Milner-Skudder, Cory Jane, Reg Goodes, Loni Uhila, Ricky Riccitelli, Asafo Aumua, Chris Eves, Mike Kainga, Joe Apikotoa, Vaea Fifita, Mark Abbott, James Blackwell, Brad Shields, Reed Prinsep, Toa Halafihi, Hugh Renton, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Kemera Hauiti-Parapara, Otere Black, Vince Aso, Matt Proctor, Wes Goosen, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ngani Laumape, Jonah Lowe, Jordie Barrett.

Crusaders

Tim Perry, Mike Alaalatoa, Oli Jager, Quinten Strange, Chris Gawler, Mitchell Dunshea, Peter Samu, Jed Brown, Leon Fukofuka, Marty McKenzie, Bryn Hall, Tim Bateman, David Havilli, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Andrew Makalio, Seta Tamanivalu, Ben Funnell, Whetu Douglas, Mitchell Hunt, Digby Ioane, Sione Fifita, Manasa Mataele, Sean Wainui, Jordan Taufua.

Highlanders

Aki Seiuli, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Liam Coltman, Josh Dickson, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, James Lentjes, Craig Millar, Dillon Hunt, Gareth Evans, Luke Whitelock, Kayne Hammington, Josh Renton, Fletcher Smith, Tei Walden, Rob Thompson, Jason Emery, Tevita Li, Matt Faddes, Sio Tomkinson, Marty Banks.