W-League semi-finals preview

The premiership has been decided, with Canberra United taking out the plate, and Ash Sykes stormed home to secure the Golden boot. Now our attention turns to the race for the 2016-17 Championship.

Semi-final 1: Perth Glory (2) vs Sydney FC (3)

Saturday, 6:30pm, nib Stadium

Last time they met: Perth 1 defeated Sydney 0

How important is form heading into a semi-final? If you’re a Sydney FC fan you would be hoping not very, as they have lost their previous two games against lowly ranked opposition, in Adelaide and Newcastle.

The match against Adelaide was played with the temperatures reaching above 38 degrees during the match. How much the Sydney girls have in the legs after that match will be a factor – with a plane trip and a shorter turn around, everything is really stacked against them.

Perth, on the over hand, beat Sydney in their previous encounter at home, and have a captain Sam Kerr back in the side, after taking a week off with suspension.

Sydney winning or losing depends on shutting down Kerr – with ten goals this season, the skipper is always lurking in the attacking third.

Tip

Perth to win 1-0, either late in the second half, or in extra time. It won’t go to penalties, but both teams will out defend each other, with Sam Kerr scoring.

Semi-final 2: Canberra United (1) vs Melbourne City (4)

Sunday, 2pm, GIO Stadium

Last time they met: Melbourne City 0 defeated by Canberra United 1

The elephant in the room is the game is forecast to be played in 38-degree weather at GIO before the A-League, which is disappointing as a Canberra fan.

McKellar park is great for intimate crowds, and a good capacity for the anticipated crowd. But it is what it is, with Fox Sports already in town, and ready to broadcast.

If the Wet Bulb fails though, it will be interesting which game gets pushed, as the semi-final is entitled to a full 30 minutes of extra time and penalties, which Canberra needed two years ago against Melbourne Victory in Geelong.

For Melbourne City, this season they’ve suffered from ‘second year syndrome’. After going through last season undefeated, City went on a six-game winless streak, and almost stumbled before beating fellow contenders Newcastle to make the finals.

That said, the side is still class, with Matildas and former Canberra keeper Lydia Williams between the sticks, and they know how to share the goals around, with the team putting 19 in the net for the season, Jessica Fishlock leading with six.

Canberra on the other hand, fresh off a premiership win and welcoming back 100-gamer Ellie Brush, are full of confidence. They also played in the hot conditions last week, but more important is the hot form of Sykes – last season’s Julie Doolan medallist adding the Golden Boot to her trophy collection, with 12 goals this season.

Grace Maher also leads the competition for assists with seven. Throw into the mix Lisa De Vanna, and the premiers will be tough to beat.

Tip

Canberra to win 3-1 in regular time. The City goal will come late in the second half, with Canberra scoring early, while the legs are still fresh.

There are so many attacking options for Canberra, as a team scoring 33 goals, and City won’t have the answers for De Vanna, Sykes and Maher.

What do you think Roarers? Who will survive this week and make it through to the grand final?