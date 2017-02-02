Elgey in battle for the halves: Titans

Jarryd Hayne on life on the Gold Coast

He may be a Gold Coast captaincy contender but recovering half Kane Elgey is no guarantee for a starting spot, Titans coach Neil Henry says.

Elgey has been welcomed back with open arms by the Titans after a knee injury sabotaged his 2016 NRL season.

He will mark his return at this weekend’s Auckland Nines where he is set to share the captaincy with Jarryd Hayne.

And the 23-year-old is in the mix to take over the Titans reins for the 2017 NRL season proper, named as one of seven contenders by Henry himself.

Yet Elgey faces a fight to nail down a starting spot after incumbent pivot Tyrone Roberts ensured a “battle for the halves”, Henry said.

Elgey had been expected to relegate Roberts to a utility bench spot this season and combine with classy halfback Ash Taylor, the reigning Dally M Rookie of the Year.

But Henry said the jury was out on their combination for round one against Sydney Roosters on March 4, after Roberts’ impressive pre-season.

Off contract Roberts, 25, is reaping the benefits of a focused post-season which included a self imposed booze ban.

“Kane, with no footy last year, he is looking forward to getting back out there,” Henry said of Elgey’s return.

“And Tyrone has probably been one of our best trainers, so it’s a real battle for the halves.

“He (Roberts) wants to be one of the halves come round one against the Roosters so it will be interesting.”

Henry said Taylor was even being kept honest by Tyler Cornish, who has been recruited from Sydney Roosters.

“You have to make those calls but it is good competition in the halves,” Henry said.

“It means there’s good quality at training.

“Tyler Cornish has been training really well too so we’ve got a number of halves there.”

Henry said there was nothing sinister about Taylor being rested for the nines.

The halfback is in cotton wool for February 10’s All Stars clash after being picked for the Indigenous line-up.

“We thought it was best he stayed back here,” Henry said.

“If he’s going to be right to play in the All Stars he probably doesn’t need to play the nines.

“We have to weigh up the amount of football these guys play.”

Meanwhile, Henry said prized recruits Kevin Proctor and Dan Sarginson (both recovering from knee injuries) may be a chance of playing their sole trial, a February 19 away clash against New Zealand Warriors at Palmerston North.

But wrecking ball Agnatius Paasi (shoulder) – one of the best players at last year’s nines – is not expected back until round three for the Titans.