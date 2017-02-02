Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green start time: Boxing date, venue, key information

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

In one of Australia’s biggest fights this decade, fierce rivals Anthony Mundine and Danny Green will square off at the Adelaide Oval for just the second time, with the fight due to start at around 10:30pm (AEDT) – 10pm local time – on Friday, February 3.

Here’s all the key information about the fight.

Due to the unpredictable nature of boxing, it’s near impossible to say exactly when the fight will start, given there are eight matches on the undercard beforehand.

The undercard features some of Australia’s most impressive boxers, with the main attraction being Australia’s world no.10, Tyler Broadhurst, taking on Nader Hamdan.

Australian rugby union superstar Quade Cooper will also hit the ring for his third professional bout when he takes on Jack McInnes, a veteran of 55 fights across multiple disciplines.

Full undercard

Fight no. Rounds Division Fighter 1 Fighter 2 1 4×3 minutes Super Middleweight Shane Tuck (SA) Ivan Kolar (SA) 2 6×3 minutes Cruiserweight David Aloua (VIC) Filipo Fonoti Masoe (NZ) 3 4×3 minutes Cruiserweight Antonio Caruso (SA) Friday Nwaiwu (SA) 4 8×3 minutes Super Bantamweight Jason Moloney (VIC) Marco Demecillio (Philippines) 5 6×3 minutes Middleweight Tim Tszyu (NSW) Mark Dalby (SA) 6 8×3 minutes Bantamweight Andrew Moloney (VIC) Renoel Pael (Philippines) 7 4×3 minutes Cruiserweight Quade Cooper (QLD) Jack McInnes (NSW) 8 8×3 minutes Light heavyweight Nader Hamdan (NSW) Trent Broadhurst (QLD)

The undercard is due to get underway at 6:30pm (AEDT) – 6pm (local) – with eight fights due to take place. Due to the unpredictable nature, it’s thought that each fight will start around half an hour after the last one, leaving the main event between Green and Mundine to begin at around 10:30pm (AEDT).

How to watch and stream the fight

The only way to watch Mundine vs Green will be through Main Event, which comes at a one-off pay-per-view cost of $59.95. This includes the entire undercard, including Quade Cooper’s fight.

Fox Sports will broadcast the first hour of the undercard, commencing their coverage at 6pm (AEDT) and finishing at 7pm.

The bout will also be shown at plenty of pubs and clubs around Australia.

Legally, there will be no way to stream the fight because Main Event is not shown on Foxtel Go. This means, watching through a TV screen will be the only way to go.

The Roar will have a live blog and highlights of the match though to cover all your Mundine versus Green needs, as well as everything you’ll need to know about the undercard.

Last time they fought

May 17, 2006 – Mundine defeated Green via unanimous decision at the Sydney Football Stadium.

What do the odds say?

Punters are behind Danny Green. He will go into the fight as a $1.45 favourite with Mundine a $2.75 outsider. Some of the other odds include Quade Cooper being listed as a is a short-priced favourite at $1.02 while Trent Broadhurst is also a heavy favourite to beat Hamdan at $1.02.