Beister leaves Victory for Germany

Melbourne Victory’s star German loan signing Max Beister’s time in the A-League appears to be over.

The forward has been granted extended compassionate leave by Victory and will return home imminently.

The A-League club didn’t disclose the reason for the 26-year-old’s departure.

“I would like to thank Kevin Muscat and all the Melbourne Victory players and staff for allowing me the wonderful experience of playing in Australia at this club,” Beister said on Thursday in a club statement.

“Unfortunately, some things in life are bigger than football, and the best thing for me is to return to Germany.”

The youth international made one start and eight substitute appearances for Victory since his move from Mainz, scoring on his debut in December against Western Sydney.

Beister did not feature in Victory’s match-day squad against Sydney last round and played just 11 minutes in six matches this year.

Forward James Troisi said Beister left with only good feelings from his teammates.

“Maxy’s a good boy. It’s a little bit unfortunate for him,” he said.

“I wish him all the best and the club wishes him all the best for the future on and off the field.”

Privately, the club don’t expect Beister to return before the finals begin in April.

It’s unclear whether A-League regulations will allow the club to bring in a replacement – either from a rival club or free agent – for the final third of the season.