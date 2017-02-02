Maguire: George Burgess in full fitness

Jarryd Hayne on life on the Gold Coast

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

The New Zealand Warriors continue to build NRL super team

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Forward George Burgess has overcome his injury woes and is set to return to career-best NRL form, according to South Sydney coach Michael Maguire.

The prop struggled last year with hip and groin injuries, playing 17 games as the Rabbitohs missed out on the finals for the first time since 2011.

The 24-year-old England international’s output was its lowest since his breakout season in 2013, averaging 87 metres compared to the previous two years where he gained more than 145 metres per game.

Maguire was confident Burgess’ fitness issues were behind him, praising his pre-season efforts.

“He’s been able to get his body right,” Maguire told reporters on Wednesday.

“People don’t realise what he went through for the club last year with his injuries.

“He’s been able to actually train full days now.

“Off the back of that, I’m sure he’s going to have a good season ahead.”

Burgess’ season reflected the Rabbitohs’ last year, with his two-month absence from round 11 after groin surgery coinciding with a nine-match winless streak by the 2014 premiers.

He helped the club restore some gloss to its year with four straight victories to finish the season as the Rabbitohs placed 12th.

Burgess, who’s tied to the club until the end of the 2018 season, will not play in this weekend’s Auckland Nines.