Mundine vs Green: The odds

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

For only the second time in a decade, one of Australia’s biggest sporting rivalries is set for a showdown as Anthony Mundine squares off with Danny Green at the Adelaide Oval. But what do the betting odds say about who will win, and who is going to take the fights on the undercard?

Leading into the fight, punters are liking the look of Danny Green with the Western Australian moving into heavy favouritism, fielding odds of just $1.45

Anthony Mundine, on the other hand, has drifted in the betting to $2.75. At one point Mundine was at a shorter price, however he has blown out in the past couple of days.

Interestingly, the odds are the same across most betting companies. Most punters seem to think the fight will go for the full ten rounds, however a Green knockout leads all win options as the $2.25 favourite.

In the other fights for the evening, Quade Cooper and Tyler Broadhurst are the shortest price in their respective matches, both taking odds of just $1.02 into their respective fights against Jack McInnes and Nadar Hamdan.

Tim Tszyu is also a $1.02 favourite to beat Mark Dalby while David Aloua and Jason Moloney are $1.03 and $1.04 respectively to defeat Filipo Fontoni Masoe and Marco Demecillo.

According to punters, the closest fight of the night will be between Shane Tuck and Ivan Kolar, with Tuck going in the $1.59 favourite, Kolar with odds of $2.26.

Key information

Expected start time: Around 10pm (AEDT)

Venue:Adelaide Oval

TV: Main Event

Online: none

Full undercard

Fight no. Rounds Division Fighter 1 Fighter 2 1 4×3 minutes Super Middleweight Shane Tuck (SA) Ivan Kolar (SA) 2 6×3 minutes Cruiserweight David Aloua (VIC) Filipo Fonoti Masoe (NZ) 3 4×3 minutes Cruiserweight Antonio Caruso (SA) Friday Nwaiwu (SA) 4 8×3 minutes Super Bantamweight Jason Moloney (VIC) Marco Demecillio (Philippines) 5 6×3 minutes Middleweight Tim Tszyu (NSW) Mark Dalby (SA) 6 8×3 minutes Bantamweight Andrew Moloney (VIC) Renoel Pael (Philippines) 7 4×3 minutes Cruiserweight Quade Cooper (QLD) Jack McInnes (NSW) 8 8×3 minutes Light heavyweight Nader Hamdan (NSW) Trent Broadhurst (QLD)