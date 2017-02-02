Mundine vs Green undercard: The full list of fights

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Australian rugby star Quade Cooper will headline the undercard for the second Anthony Mundine – Danny Green fight in a decade, with a stellar line-up of fights leading into one of the biggest rivalries in Australian sport.

While Mundine and Green will rightfully steal most of the spotlight, rugby fans will have a keen eye on Quade Cooper’s performance, with the Queensland Reds fly-half lining up for his third professional bout.

Cooper will be the second-last fight before Mundine versus Green as he faces off with experienced kickboxer Jack McInnes, who has only lost two professional bouts.

While McInnes has 55 fights in Muay Thai kickboxing, boxing and cage fighting, Cooper is expected to have the upper hand fitness-wise, although it could be McInnes’ final fight before he calls it a career.

42-year-old Nader Hamdan will also be in one of the key fights for the evening as he takes on Australia’s world no.10 light-heavyweight Trent Broadhurst.

Despite the age difference, Hamdan has plenty of experience on his side and is a two-time world title challenger, the older statesman holding a 44-13-1 record. Broadhurst, meanwhile, has lost just a single fight from 20 and recently defeated Shawn Miller for the vacant IBF International light heavyweight title.

2014 Glasgow Olympics gold medalist Andrew Moloney, who at 26 years of age is still unbeaten in 11 professional fights, will face Filipino Renoel Pael. Moloney has won 64 per cent of his bouts through knockout and is the current holder of the WBA Oceania bantamweight title, which he has held since March 2016.

Pael has lost just four of his 26 professional bouts and will go into the fight as a heavy outsider, despite 21 victories.

Andrew’s twin brother Jason Moloney will also square off against Marco Demecillo, who has lost six of his 29 professional bouts.

Australian middleweight Mark Dalby will face off with Tim Tszyu who only made his debut last month, starting with a win. Dalby, on the other hand, has a heavy losing record, winning just four of 16 fights and is on an eight-match losing streak.

The first three bouts on the card, kicking off from 6pm (local), will see Shane Tuck in just his second professional fight against Ivan Kolar, David Aloua, who has won 11 from 13 fights, take on Kiwi Filipo Fontoni Masoe, and Antonio Caruso, in his third professional bout, square off with Friday Nwaiwu.

It’s expected there will be 30 minutes between the start of each fight, with times likely to be at the top of the hour and half past. Until 7pm (AEDT), bouts will be broadcast on both Main Event and Fox Sports, however from then it will be exclusive to Main Event.

Full Undercard