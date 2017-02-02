Neale: I’ll be fully fit for season opener

Star Fremantle midfielder Lachie Neale aims to be ready for round one of the AFL season after three off-season operations.

Last year’s club best and fairest winner needed shoulder and wrist surgery, as well as a minor knee operation.

He hopes to return to full training next week and said his rehabilitation has gone smoothly.

“I’ve been able to do the program that was set out for me – we knew I was going to miss a bit of time, obviously,” he said.

“Since coming back I haven’t had any interruptions.

“Obviously the goal is to play round one and at this stage I will certainly be able to do that.”

He suffered the wrist injury early in the season and then hurt his shoulder in the last month.

“My wrist, I did really early in the year, I just tore some cartilage,” he said.

“My shoulder was about three or four rounds to go, I dislocated it basically.”

Neale said on Wednesday he was unsure about the pre-season, but hopes to play in a couple of games.

“At the moment I feel really unrestricted and hopefully over the next four weeks I can get some solid work under my belt and be ready to go round one,” he said.

“I’m not really expecting to be behind the eight ball, round one.

“My body probably needed a bit of a rest as well, from a bit of contact, so I think it will be a good thing.”