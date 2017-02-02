New Zealand vs Australia: Second ODI cricket live scores, blog

Klinger: Callup almost as 'great a reward for them as much as it is for me'

An awe-inspiring all-round performance from Marcus Stoinis was not enough to stop New Zealand from gaining a 1-0 advantage over Australia in the Chappell-Hadlee trophy. The series now heads to Napier, where the hosts will have the chance to clinch the three-match series. Join The Roar for live scores from 12am (AEDT).

Years from now people will look back at the first game of this series and remember a young all-rounder who became the first Australian player to take three wickets and also score a century in an ODI.

They will recall how he mauled a New Zealand bowling attack – boasting No.1 ranked ODI bowler Trent Boult – and how he thrashed the ball to hit 11 sixes and 9 fours.

People will recollect how Marcus Stoinis, in just his second game took Australia to the precipice of victory, only to be denied by six measly runs thanks to a moment of madness from Josh Hazlewood.

In all likelihood Monday’s game will become a part of Chappell-Hadlee lore, and fans will reminisce fondly, fawning over what an exciting spectacle it was.

However, what is likely to be forgotten is that for the majority of the first ODI, with the exception of Marcus Stoinis and a couple of the bowlers, the rest of the Australian team were dreadful.

The visitors would be wise not to forget that.

Without Steve Smith and David Warner in the order, Australia’s batting unit crumbled, falling meekly to 67/6. The bowlers performed adequately, but were thoroughly let down by a sloppy fielding effort.

Only an all-time great performance saved Australia from suffering a crushing defeat.

Things will not get easier for Australia either, as stand-in skipper Matthew Wade has flown back from New Zealand to rest an injured back. In a less than ideal situation, Aaron Finch has been thrust into the role of captain whilst also trying to find form, as he tries to secure his place in the team once again.

Peter Handscomb will don the gloves as the wicket keeper for the remaining two games. Although he was poor behind the stumps in the first game, it is unfair to judge the Victorian too harshly considering he was notified with little time to prepare after Wade’s sudden injury.

With adequate notice this time around, Handscomb should be expected to fare much better for the remainder of the series.

The Black Caps are not without their own injury woes, with star opener Martin Guptill missing the second ODI due to a minor hamstring strain.

Former Western Australian Dean Brownlie is likely to make his return to international cricket to replace the injured opener. He last represented New Zealand in 2014.

Prediction

A victory tomorrow for the home team would see the Chappell-Hadlee trophy reclaimed by the Kiwis after they were whitewashed in Australia just two months earlier.

The success of young guns Mitchell Santner and Lachlan Ferguson in the first game will buoy the home team and add to the depth of a very good bowling unit. In a game where none of New Zealand’s superstars shone with either bat or ball, the Kiwis should feel there is much scope for improvement.

For Australia, the lack of both their captain and vice-captain robs the visitors of potency in regards to their batting. Australia will likely lean on their formidable bowling unit to restrict New Zealand to a modest total.

However, it may be the weather that could reign supreme with showers forecast in Napier. Assuming the weather doesn’t wreak to much havoc, expect the home team to capitalise on an undermanned Australian team.

New Zealand to win the game and the series by a comfortable margin.

Join The Roar for live scores from 12am (AEDT).