NRL introduces fines for low-grade offences to reduce player suspensions

Less players will face suspension and miss games under the new NRL Judiciary system announced today.

Following an extensive review, the NRL have determined the offences including careless high tackles, tripping, contrary conduct and detrimental conduct will now incur fines for the players if it is deemed to be a Grade One. Rather than players incurring carryover points and demerit points which lead to suspensions, the penalty will instead be a $1500 hit to the pocket.

Players who accept the early guilty plea on Grade One charges will have the fine reduced by 25 per cent.

Representatives of NRL Clubs, the Rugby League Players Association and legal representatives of the Judiciary were appointed to a working group that has led to the implementation of a hybrid model. Grade Two offences and above for these charges will still incur demerit points and suspensions, while offences deemed to be more serious (including dangerous throws, shoulder charges, kicking and striking) will also result in points penalties, whether Grade One or above.

The player will be forced to pay the fine, and revenue will got towards player education and wellbeing initiatives. If a player is charged with three or more offences that would incur a $1500 fine, they will become ineligible for financial penalty and instead be hit with a base penalty of 100 demerit points (the equivalent of missing a game.

NRL head of football Brian Canavan explained the decision:

“Where a player is involved in dangerous actions they can still expect to spend time on the sideline.

“These changes are the result of an extensive review of the previous process and extensive consultation.

“The aim was to find a fairer and simpler system which ensured players would not miss matches for what would be deemed minor offences.”

The following changes have also been implemented by the NRL:

Some offences will now carry lower points, while the base penalty for some offences stemming from careless, reckless or intentional conduct has increased;

The categories of offences have been streamlined, decreasing from 17 to 12. This is designed to ensure easier explanation and understanding for all;

Offences will now universally carry three grades, although offences which are deemed to be more serious than a Grade Three offence will be referred directly to the Judiciary Panel;

Carry-over points will be not added to charges which attract a fine. However, loadings from offences in the previous two seasons will be relevant for calculating penalties;

The Match Review Committee will be reduced from five panel members to four, with former NRL Coach Stuart Raper joining Michael Buettner, Michael Hodgson and Ben Ross on the panel in 2017;

The Judiciary Panel will be cut from a nine-person panel to five, and;

Judiciary hearings will be held on Tuesday nights.

“These changes are designed to both simplify the system and improve consistency across the decision-making of both the Match Review Committee and the NRL Judiciary,” Canavan said.

The Working Group which recommended the changes included Bulldogs Coach Des Hasler, Club CEOs Jim Doyle and Graham Annesley, RLPA General Manager Player Relations Clint Newton, Judiciary Chairman Geoff Bellew, former NRL Counsel Peter Kite as well as key NRL officials including Head of Integrity Nick Weeks and Brian Canavan.

“This Working Group researched, documented, explored and then pressure-tested penalties for minor offences across major sporting competitions domestically and across the globe,” Mr Canavan said.

“Our benchmarking analysis researched best-practice models from American sports, including the NFL, NBA and MLB, as well as competitions closer to home.

“Importantly, all of these important changes follow extensive consultation with stakeholders – including the Clubs, the Coaches and the Players.

“The result will be a far more streamlined, fairer system which will be easier to understand and appreciate for everyone in the game.”

The system will be in place for the start of the 2017 NRL season.