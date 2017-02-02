Sainsbury the most recent victim of the modern football consortia

The January transfer window slammed shut around Europe yesterday, but in China the window stays open until the end of February.

Most of the press, as expected, has lingered feverishly, eyes bulging, turning to other bulged eyes and bulging even more – a veritable festival of Graves disease – at the incoming players.

Carlos Tevez, Oscar, and others, diving headfirst into economic pools deeper and more quickly constructed than any in football history, have captured the wonder and adoration of tens of millions Chinese football fans.

Those sitting on history-steeped thrones in football’s traditional kingdoms, on the other hand, are looking at the newer – but just as ornate – thrones in the East with a disdain and suspicion, most of it a response that can be boiled down to hypocrisy, the old money thinking somehow their gold is more valid than the nouveau riche’s leaning piles.

But there has been a footballer making the reverse trip to Tevez and Oscar, one whose movements are of more interest to Australians than any other people. Trent Sainsbury, perhaps our best centre back, one very much in the modern vein. Sainsbury is a pleasant hybrid of the old, aerially robust, elbows-and-knees centre back, and the new, lithe, ball-stroking centre back.

He really is very important to the Socceroos, and played in nine of their ten fixtures last year. So when news broke, seeping somehow through the rest of the hot, desperate noise, that Sainsbury had joined Italian giants Inter Milan from his Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, there were a few moments of stunned silence.

On paper, this seemed – if unexpected – quite nice. We haven’t had a Socceroo playing at a European titan for a while – unless you count Tom Rogic at Celtic – not since Harry Kewell was imprinting his form into the medical table at Liverpool. Serie A used to be home for so many of our national stars: Marco Bresciano, Vince Grella, Zjelko Kalac and others. Oh, this is all so nice.

But then the hopeful paper-based assessment melted away, as if the sheet was made of fine sugar parchment being held aloft in a steam room. Trent Sainsbury is a good player, but is he as good as the Brazilian Miranda, or Gary Medel, the Chilean defensive maestro? Well, no, probably not. Waves of confusion began washing over us – why have Inter Milan sourced from the CSL? Why Trent Sainsbury?

One quick Google search later, and the answer is made clear, brutally dissipating this cloud of conflicting emotions. Inter Milan are majority-owned by a company named Suning Holdings Group. One of those words appears in the name of Sainsbury’s Chinese club, as well as the name of the company that owns it, Suning Appliance Group. Both club owners are stakeholders in another company, the Suning Commerce Group. You get the picture.

Sainsbury, it appears, is the first Australian player to be tangibly affected by the rule changes the CSL have brought in regarding foreign imports. His club have Brazilians Ramires and Alex Teixeira, and Colombian Roger Martinez on the books, as well as the South Korean centre back Hong Jeong-ho, an established international.

The new rules brought in by the league earlier in the year have made it illegal to field more than three international players at once. But – more relevant to Sainsbury’s situation – they also abolished the +1 rule, which allowed for an extra international player to be included as long as they were from an AFC country, like Australia.

Without it, the value of AFC nation players has dropped, and now Sainsbury has been farmed out to another of the Suning conglomerate’s clubs, freeing up things at Jiangsu. It just so happens that the pasture he’s been plonked down on until June is the 18-time Italian league winner, and a three-time European champion.

How bizarrely depressing. We have, of course, in this increasingly corporatised world of football, seen similar things happen before. Anthony Caceres’s journey from Central Coast, to Manchester City, to Melbourne City is an example of international asset shuffling that has directly affected the A-League before. It is a process at home in the current state of football, a world where image re-branding and the mad dash to secure all forms of “official partnerships” with companies – did you know Nissin Foods Group was Manchester United’s official global noodle partner, and, more pertinently, did you care? – represents utter normality.

Sainsbury has been shunted from one limb of the Suning portfolio to another. Shall we try and look on the bright side? He will be earning as much as he was in China, and will get to spend his days in Milan, training with players like the aforementioned Medel, as well as others like Mauro Icardi and Geoffrey Kondogbia. He might, if he’s lucky, be able to bask in the glory of Rodrigo Palacio’s exquisite rat’s tail as it swings like, well, a rat’s tail in the Milanese breeze. But it is hard to imagine Sainsbury seizing a starring role in the first XI at the San Siro, and that is disappointing.

It will be awkward for Trent to introduce himself to his new teammates. It won’t be fun knowing he’ll have to move heaven and earth to get even a substitute’s appearance. But as long as the Suning Commerce Group can rest assured knowing their assets are being well managed, from a business perspective, then all is well in the world of modern football.