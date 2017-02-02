Socceroo Sainsbury in shock Inter switch

Commentator loses it after two penalty misses in a row

Socceroos defender Trent Sainsbury has swapped the Chinese Super League for Italian giants Inter Milan in an intriguing and exciting transfer deadline day move.

The 25-year-old, who began his career in the A-League with the Central Coast Mariners, has joined the Nerazzurri on loan from Jiangsu Suning until the end of the season.

The ties between the two clubs – Jiangsu Suning’s owners took majority ownership of Inter Milan last year – and new Chinese Super League (CSL) rules led to the move.

Each CSL side is allowed to own five foreign players, including one from the Asian confederation which includes Australia, but can field only three at the same time.

With South American stars Ramires, Roger Martinez and A$60million signing Alex Teixeira on Jiangsu Suning’s books already, it appears Sainsbury has been deemed surplus to requirements.

The club’s loss could be Sainsbury’s gain, having secured a home at one of Europe’s grand old clubs.

Inter are three-time European champions and 18-time national champions.

The centre-back will join an illustrious group of Socceroos to have played in Italy when he makes his debut.

Zeljko Kalac played for cross-town rivals AC Milan, while Mark Bresciano, Vince Grella and current A-League coaches Paul Okon (Central Coast) and John Aloisi (Brisbane Roar) spent part of their careers in Italy.

Melbourne Victory captain Carl Valeri, who spent time with Inter’s youth side, called it a “fantastic move”.

“He goes to a massive club in Europe. With massive backing,” he said.

“I was lucky enough to be there myself, and I have been coached by Stefano Pioli … he is a great man and he gives people chances.

“He doesn’t look at names. He likes people that work hard. I hope to see Trent running around in that starting 11.”

Sainsbury’s 2012/13 title-winning coach at Central Coast, Graham Arnold, called the move “one of the biggest moves in the history of the A-League”.

“He’s a very good player, a great kid and he’s going to have a huge challenge at Inter Milan to get on the field and play,” he said.

“But there’s no better experience than being able to train in a wonderful facility with wonderful players, great coaching and playing at the San Siro.”

Sainsbury’s chance could come quickly.

Italy international centre-back Andrea Ranocchia was sold to English club Hull City in another deadline day move, and back-up centre-back Joao Miranda was sent off in the club’s Italian Cup quarter-final played on Wednesday morning (AEDT).

Sainsbury is no stranger to European football.

The Perth-born defender moved to Dutch club PEC Zwolle off the back of his A-League championship.

There, Sainsbury established himself as a Socceroos regular, helping the national team lift the Asian Cup in 2015.

After three years in Europe, he made a big-money switch to China, increasing his annual wage to a reported $4 million.

He is likely to retain that salary while on Inter’s books.

A statement on Inter’s website said Sainsbury will wear the number 20 shirt – made famous by Uruguayan forward and one-time Socceroos nemesis Alvaro Recoba.