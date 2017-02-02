Spiro speaks on Super Rugby’s format and whether Cheika’s job is one the line

Join Roar Rugby on Friday at 1pm (AEDT), as we discuss all the biggest rugby issues with expert columnist Spiro Zavos live on Facebook.
As the season looms, we’ll get Spiro’s thoughts on the Wallabies and Super Rugby in 2017.
After an inconsistent year which peaked with a promising Spring Tour, what are the expectations surrounding the Wallabies? What must they achieve in order for the season to be considered a success?
And despite having extended his contract midway through last year until 2019, just how safe is coach Michael Cheika’s job?
We’ll also get Spiro’s take on whether the Super Rugby format needs to change, and how the Australian conference will shape up.
Be sure to get involved in the conversation, which will be streamed live on Roar Rugby’s facebook page from 1pm (AEDT) on Friday.
February 2nd 2017 @ 12:54pm
Marto said | February 2nd 2017 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
Honeymoon is over ….Chiekas job is on the line ..It has to be ,if he has another shocker this year .He has got to go..But will the spineless jellyfish Bill Pulver sack him and have to still pay him out till 2019?? .,.I highly doubt it,.,The ARU are broke..