Super Rugby 2017 preview: New Zealand conference

For the final preview for the upcoming Super Rugby season, I take a look at the New Zealand conference. With the last three winners coming from New Zealand it would take a brave person to bet against it happening again.

Hurricanes

Last season – Champions

Key player – Beauden Barrett

Where better to start than last year’s champions. The Hurricanes were Champions on merit, they played some great rugby and were the third highest try-scoring team with 72.

Beauden Barrett was the top scoring player in the tournament and was 24 points better off than his nearest challenger.

He enjoyed a stellar season where he grabbed hold of the All Blacks 10 jersey and cemented himself as one of the premier 10s in the world. The big challenge this season will be can they repeat their heroics.

Having lost a home final in 2015 and going one better in 2016, they are definitely the team everyone will be gunning for. They have retained 95 per cent of the starting team with only Victor Vito and Willis Halaholo departing.

Nehe Milner-Skudder will return to a backline with game breakers all through it from TJ Perenara at scrum half to Cory Jane and Julian Savea on the wings. They will be there or there abouts again but will they retain their crown.

Prediction – Finalists

Blues

Last season – 11th

Key player – Rieko Ioane

The Blues vastly improved under Tana Umaga last season. With a strong pack containing four All Blacks and the excitement that always follows Sonny Bill Williams will bring something to the backline.

Augustine Pulu is another good acquisition at scrum half from the Chiefs to add some experience to complement Ihaia West. Much is expected of Rieko Ioane.

He was one of the break-out stars of the 2016 for the Blues which has led to people calling for him to get an All Blacks shirt soon. He has the pace and power along with footwork to put the wind up any defensive line.

The Blues unfortunately will suffer from being in the New Zealand conference where it is so competitive and the other teams are further along in their development, but they are certainly a team to keep your eye on.

Prediction – ninth

Chiefs

Last season – Semi-Finals

Key player – Brodie Retallick

The 2013 Champions are another team that might have peaked a couple of seasons ago and look to rebuild. That isn’t to say they haven’t been a good team for the past couple of seasons but I feel that other teams have over taken them and they have to look to build their squad again.

A big cloud hanging over them is who will be the ten after this season, with Aaron Cruden announcing this is his last year before heading to France. The returning crowd favourite Tim Nanai-Williams will help to cover the loss of Seta Tamanivatu to the Crusaders but a lot is hanging on the fitness of Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

After a horrible year last year with injuries and the departure of Pulu, Kerr-Barlow is very much the first choice scrum half this season. They still have their classy operators in the pack with Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane and all eyes will be on Damian McKenzie to see if he can repeat his 2016 form that forced him into the All Blacks squad.

Prediction – Quarter finals

Crusaders

Last season – Quarter Finals

Key player – Kieran Read

The perennial finalists had a tough season last season as they continued their rebuild. Making the quarters represented a decent result for the men from Christchurch.

Crusaders legend Todd Blackadder has moved to the UK to coach Bath, and that may be the biggest loss for the ‘Saders during the off season as Canterbury coach Scott Robertson makes the step up. Namani Nadolo’s departure will literally and figuratively leave a big gap on the wing but Seta Tamanivalu’s signing from the Chiefs is a quality addition.

Signing Richie Mo’unga to a three year deal was also great news so they can start to build a team knowing who their long-term ten is and with the World’s best No.8 in Kieran Read still playing incredible rugby they will continue their upward trajectory.

It may be one season to early before they really make a huge impact on the tournament but if they start well then it could be a different story.

Prediction – Quarter finals

Highlanders

Last season – Semi Finals

Key player – Lima Sopoaga

Tony Brown has some huge boots to fill following the departure of Jamie Joseph. Under Joseph the men from the Deep South turned their fortunes around. They have a back line that consists of arguably the world’s best scrum half and full back.

They have power runners on the wing with Waisake Naholo and Patrick Osborne with Malakai Fekitoa and try scoring machine Matt Feddes in the centres.

It is also a huge year for Lima Sopoaga. With Cruden off at the end of the season, the main challenger to Barrett’s 10 jersey will be Sopoaga.

If Barrett has a weakness it is his goal kicking, an area that Sopoaga is most consistent, with his success around the 80 per cent mark compared to 70 per cent of Barrett.

Sopoaga’s ability to keep the score line ticking over could be the difference for the ‘Landers this season. With a pack that contains a lot of young, hungry players such as Elliot Dixon, Liam Squire, Shane Christie and Daniel Leinert-Brown they are a match for most up front as well.

The team culture that is evident in Otago is the reason that I think they could be the team to beat again.

Prediction – Winners