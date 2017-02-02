Victory set sights on A-League top two

Commentator loses it after two penalty misses in a row

Melbourne Victory have set their sights on locking up a top-two A-League finish in the wake of their defeat to runaway leaders Sydney FC.

Victory are 11 points behind the Sky Blues and on Saturday night face fourth-placed Melbourne City in what is expected to be another hotly-contested derby.

Rather than dwell on the lost opportunity to make up ground on Sydney FC, or lament their three-game losing streak, Victory captain Carl Valeri said the club was looking forward.

And that means consolidating their second place with an eye to the finals.

“If we perform well, we’ll win games and get results which takes us into the top two,” he said.

“I believe that’s the way to win the league and that’s the best method to do that.”

“I don’t believe that’s a way of hiding or shanking responsibility.

“We have all embraced that, and taken that mentality on board. I believe it’s a winning formula.”

Valeri said the past fortnight – in which they have lost to Wellington, Perth and Sydney after a six-game winning streak – showed how quickly fortunes can change.

“You can lose your way very easily. We were hot on (Sydney’s) tails not too long ago and now they’re 11 points ahead of us,” he said.

“Our focus isn’t catching them, it’s on us.

“It’d be nice to write a story about how we want to catch them but it’s not the truth. We just want to base ourselves on our performance.”

And on the subject of performances, Valeri, like coach Kevin Muscat, is happy enough.

He agreed with his boss that the showings in their two previous losses were acceptable – save for concentration lapses.

“We’ve just got to get rid of those errors which are costing us goals,” he sad.

“We’ve got our heads held up high because we do work hard. We’ve got to stick together at those moments, realise we’re going through a patch where we are under pressure and deal with it better.”

Saturday’s Melbourne derby will be the fourth this season, with another battle possible in the A-League finals.

Valeri rejected the notion that so many matches was overkill.

“They’re the most exciting games of the season for me. It’s where the best football is played, it’s where the best atmospheres are,” he said.

“Derbies are unpredictable. Tensions are high. It’s almost as if you’re paying a grand final.

“It’s going to be a tight game with a lot of pressure … look back to the last derby and how intense it was.

“It’s about winning those battles, individual battles, which ultimately set the team up for a good result.

“The more derbies, the better.”