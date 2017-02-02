Why Anthony Mundine will (and won’t) beat Danny Green

Anthony Mundine has his rematch with Danny Green on Friday night.

Anthony Mundine (47-7) and Danny Green (35-5) are finally having their rematch on Friday night at the Adelaide Oval, more than ten years after their record-breaking first bout at the Sydney Football Stadium.

That fight was won comprehensively by Anthony Mundine on points (118-112, 118-111, 116-113).

The bookmakers currently have Green as the favourite at $1.42, with Mundine at $2.90. But here’s five reasons why Mundine will also win the rematch.

1. He’s a better boxer, something he proved in the first fight.

2. He claims his movement has been restricted by a hip injury in recent years, but he’s recently had surgery to fix that problem.

3. Age is in his favour, he’s two years younger than Danny Green.

4. Danny Green has only fought twice in the past four years.

5. He loves the big stage, and this will most likely be his last big fight and payday.

On the other hand… here’s five reasons why he won’t.

1. Mundine’s boxing skills and speed have inevitably declined with age.

2. Danny Green could have a weight advantage of up to 8 kilos on the night. Their first fight was fought at super middleweight (76kg), but since then Mundine has fought at lower weights and Green at higher weights. Mundine may come in lower than the 83 kg limit, but Green will likely come in heavier in the 24 hours after the official weigh-in occurs.

3. Green is a heavier puncher and has more chance of scoring a knockout. 28 of his 35 career victories have come via KO, compared to 27 KOs in Mundine’s 47 career victories.

4. After losing the first fight, Green wants this badly and has been waiting years for a chance at redemption.

5. Mundine has lost three of his last six fights.

This one could go either way. Who is your tip and why?