You’ll never forget your first diamond duck

After Josh Hazlewood’s diamond duck (dismissed without facing a ball) on Monday against the Blackcaps, which was also coincidentally his first ever one day dismissal, it made me think back to other past Australian cricketers who’ve been (un)lucky enough to achieve this feat.

The first Australian to ever get a diamond duck was Kim Hughes back in 1981 against India at the MCG. India set a modest total of 192 and Kim came with 97 runs to win but unfortunately became the first Australian in an ODI to get dismissed without facing a ball.

The second Australian was one Murray Bennett, a Brisbane born slow left armer who made the grade at the St George cricket club in Sydney. He also shares his birthday with Morne Morkel.

His bad luck came against the English in 1985 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium which was the fifth ever match at the venue. England had set 177 for Australia to chase down which they did end up doing, Bennett had come in with ten runs to get but unfortunately copped his first duck of his one day career he received his second five days later when he got trapped leg before by Ravi Shastri.

The third was Gregory ‘mo’ Matthews from Newcastle, who put his name into history books in 1987. Coming in just after Steve Waugh had been out Hit Wicket b Holding, Australia were in bit of a pickle at 4-74. Mo didn’t help the cause, getting out straight after without facing up. That was his fifth of seven run outs in his career – interestingly he was run out more times than he was bowled. This was the first time an Australian had received a diamond duck in a losing cause, bravo the West Indies.

We had to wait seven years before we got our next diamond duck but thankfully Ian Healy gave us not one but two. The first came against the South Africans a day before Australia day in 1994. Our keeper came in with the scores at 5-218. Alan Border added two runs and a bizarre run of play proceeded.

Healy was run out without facing a ball, one run later Border was bowled F De Villiers and finally two runs later Paul Reiffel run out. Australia managed just 223, but kept the tourists to 188. Not content with one diamond duck Healy notched the second of his career against the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Barbados in 1995 chasing down 257.

Heals came in after Blewett went and couldn’t believe his luck as he was gone without facing again. We went on to lose that game, and while Healy never got another diamond duck, he did manage 21 run outs in 120 innings for Australia.

Our first tailender to get a diamond duck was Paul ‘Blocker’ Wilson, who in his first ever innings for Australia would you believe, was gone without getting a delivery in against the Blackcaps at the SCG in 1998. He was given another opportunity with the bat against South Africa four days later but again was gone for a duck, this time fending off one delivery successfully before white lightening Alan Donald clean bowled him.

In March Blocker ended up playing his only Test match for Australia against India, and dodged the curse, being not out in both innings (though he didn’t face a ball in the second).

Ian Harvey became the fifth Aussie in 2000 against the Indians at the Adelaide Oval on Australia Day. After Gilchrist and Mark Waugh put on 163 at the top of the order, Harvey came in with a license to play a few shots. Symonds got himself out at 4-305 and the very next ball Harvey was run out by Javagal Srinath off the bowling of Debasis Mohanty.

Four years later Harvey would go on to become one of five Wisden Cricketers of the year, and would only get run out once more.

In 2004 in the final of the Videocon Cup, Bradley George Hogg was able to achieve the unachievable for most in a match against Pakistan in Amstelveen. Hoggy came into bat after Michael Clarke, who was batting at 7 early in his career, was dismissed. Damien Martyn had sent through Hoggy for a quick single but Moin Khan the Pakistan keeper was up to the task and (un)fortunately for Hoggy he had to go without facing a delivery.

Now here’s one for you. On the 10th of February in 2006, Australia took on Sri Lanka in the first final at the Adelaide Oval. Sri Lanka put up 274, a reasonably gettable total, one would assume, for a formidable Australian team. The match quickly turned into a stat man’s wet dream, as Ricky Ponting became the first and only Australian captain to be run out without facing a delivery.

This was the first of a record-equalling five run outs in the innings, with four coming from Tillakaratne Dilshan’s arm. Sri Lanka went on to win the match but copped a hammering in the next two, losing by 167 runs in the second and losing the decider by nine wickets.

Brett Lee joined the list with his efforts on the 24th of February against his beloved India at the SCG. Captain Ricky Ponting had set Australia up for a bit of shenanigans in the middle order after an early century. Binga came in just after Mike Hussey had run out his partner James Hopes, but Mr Cricket wasn’t happy with just running out one of his partners, doubling down on his efforts. Brett Lee came out for the last ball of the innings and Mr Cricket hit it straight to Harbhajan Singh who after a fumble struck Brett Lee out without facing a delivery.

We had to wait seven years for our next diamond duck but this time it was one half of our current dynamic new ball duo Mitchell Starc. This match was a Pool A game of the 2015 world cup versus Sri Lanka at the SCG.

Glenn Maxwell had torn the Sri Lankan bowling attack apart with a quickfire century. Starc came in and partnered Mitchell Johnson who hammered a delivery to long on looking for two, which was never on and Starc was left stranded, out for a diamond.

Now I don’t have too much to say about our final diamond duck legend but Josh Hazlewood was out there for 26 minutes and was unable to face a ball due to his partner Marcus Stoinis farming the strike, but nobody would complain as the ‘pair’ put on 54 runs, with 48 off the bat of Stoinis and six sundries.