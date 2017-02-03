AFL Women’s League live stream: How to watch on TV or stream online

The inaugural AFL Women’s season is fast approaching, with eight clubs set to do battle over a seven-round season which begins tonight, February 3. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to watching and streaming every match of the season.

Instead of having a women’s club representing every men’s club, there were only eight selected with the Carlton Blues, Collingwood Magpies, Adelaide Crows, Greater Western Sydney Giants, Western Bulldogs, Fremantle Dockers, Melbourne Demons and Brisbane Lions all getting a run in the first season of the competition.

The competition starts on February, Friday 3 with four games per weekend, the final taking place on Saturday, March 25.

With the AFL signing a TV deal to have games broadcast over both the Seven Network and Fox Footy, every game will be available to watch live.

How to watch on TV

If you want to watch every game of the AFL Women’s first season, then the only way to do it is with a Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package, which will set you back $51 per month. If you want to catch the action in high definition, that will cost you an extra $10 per month.

For footy fans without a Foxtel sports subscription, one game each week will be shown live by Channel Seven, and the free-to-air broadcaster will show two matches in the opening round.

The AFL Women’s grand final will only be shown on free-to-air TV, with Fox Footy not having the rights to the season-deciding match. Seven will be the free-to-air broadcaster for the final game of the season.

Full list of Channel 7 games

Round Date Time (AEDT) Home Away Venue 1 Fri Feb 3 7:45 PM Carlton Blues Collingwood Magpies Ikon Park 1 Sat Feb 4 7:40 PM Western Bulldogs Fremantle Dockers VU Whitten Oval 2 Sat Feb 11 7:40 PM Collingwood Magpies Melbourne Demons Olympic Park Oval 3 Sat Feb 18 7:40 PM Western Bulldogs Melbourne Demons VU Whitten Oval 4 Sat Feb 25 7:10 PM Western Bulldogs Collingwood Magpies VU Whitten Oval 5 Sat Mar 4 7:10 PM Adelaide Crows Brisbane Lions Norwood Oval 6 Sat Mar 11 7:10 PM Adelaide Crows Melbourne Demons TIO Stadium 7 Sat Mar 18 7:10 PM Greater Western Sydney Giants Western Bulldogs Manuka Oval Grand Final Sat Mar 25 TBA TBC TBC TBC

How to stream online

Foxtel subscribers can watch Fox Footy’s AFL Women’s coverage online through the Foxtel Go service, which is included in the subscription. If you want to catch Fox Footy’s coverage without a pay TV subscription, you can get on Foxtel Play, although this will not include the Women’s AFL grand final.

A subscription to Foxtel Play, complete with the sports package, will cost you a minimum of $35 per month.

A live stream of every match will also be available through the AFL Live app, which can be downloaded for Apple, Android and Windows phones, as well as on AFL.com.au.

This will, however, require an AFL Live Pass subsciption, for which there are three options: a weekly pass, costing $4.99 per week, a monthly pass, costing $14.99 per month, or an annual pass which, at $89.99 for the year, represents the best value of all three options.

The Live Pass will also get you access to every men’s AFL game throughout the year, including the grand final.

The Roar will also have the competition covered with live blogs and scores of matches.