Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green: Boxing live round-by-round updates, blog

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Trash talk is over for The Man and The Green Machine

Anthony Mundine and Danny Green are finally having a rematch, more than 10 years after their first bout that was the biggest pay-per-view event in Australian boxing history at the time. Join The Roar for round-by-round updates and a live blog from around 10:30pm AEDT.

A crowd of 30,000 saw Mundine use his boxing skills to win the fight comfortably via a unanimous decision at the Sydney Football Stadium in 2006.

Tonight, they face each other again at the Adelaide Oval, but a lot has changed in the meantime. For a start, both fighters are now in their forties and past their prime. But it’s an intriguing match-up all the same.

It’s being fought at a catch weight of 83 kilograms. Their first fight was at super-middleweight (76kg). Since then, both fighters have gone in different directions – Mundine fighting at even lower weights, and Green at heavier weights.

Danny Green has always maintained that he wasn’t suited to the super-middleweight division, though he twice unsuccessfully fought for world titles against Germany’s Markus Beyer at that weight prior to his bout with Mundine. Although Green is two years older than Mundine, the heavier weight will be in his favour.

Mundine is coming off hip surgery and hasn’t fought since suffering a TKO loss to American Charles Hatley (26-1-1) in November 2015. He claims he has been fighting with restricted movement for years, but that the surgery has fixed the problem.

The bookmakers have Green as a heavy favourite at $1.45, with Mundine at $2.75.

Besides his win over Green in their first fight, Mundine’s career highlights include victories over Antwun Echols (to win the WBA super-middleweight title in 2003), Daniel Geale (in their first bout), and American legend Shane Mosley (toward the end of his career).

Mundine also fought legends Sven Ottke (Germany) and Mikkel Kessler (Denmark) in their prime in what were honourable but unsuccessful world title shots during his career.

Green’s career highlights include his wins over the awkward Croatian Stipe Drews to win the WBA light heavyweight world title in 2007, and his first round stoppage over ageing American legend Roy Jones Junior in 2009.

He also lost a couple of world title fights when he was well in front on points at the time of the stoppage. The first was a disqualification for a head butt against Markus Beyer in Germany in 2005. The second was when he was stopped in the 11th round against Poland’s Krzysztof Wlodarczyk for the WBC cruiserweight title in 2011.

Who is your tip Mundine vs Green 2 and why?

Join The Roar from around 10:30pm (AEDT) for live fight coverage and debate in our live blog.