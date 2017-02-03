Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green undercard: Quade Cooper, Tim Tszyu boxing live round-by-round updates, blog

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Quade Cooper and Tim Tszyu are two of the notable names featuring on the undercard for tonight’s big Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green boxing bout. Join The Roar for live round-by-round updates and a blog of the undercard from 7pm AEDT.

Quade Cooper steps into the boxing ring tonight for his third professional fight against 22-year-old Jack McInnes from Hervey Bay.

Judging by the physical appearances of both fighters at the weigh-in, it is a complete mismatch in terms of fitness levels. Cooper also has a significant height advantage, but McInnes has struggled to make the weight limit. He has taken the fight on late notice and reportedly has had to shed 10 kilograms quickly to make the cruiserweight limit.

Cooper is unbeaten in his two professional fights so far, securing KO victories both times. Like most inexperienced boxers, he stood too upright and had his hands too low in those two fights, but showed some footwork and aggression to get the job done each time.

McInnes reportedly is an experienced Muay Thai fighter, but has suffered two first round KO losses in the only two fights he’s had in his boxing career.

That doesn’t look good on paper, but in his defence, both of those bouts were mismatches in terms of boxing experience. The first was against Mark Flanagan (18-4) and the second against Daniel Ammann (32-9-1). Both of those are seasoned boxing pros and former Australian cruiserweight titleholders.

His match up with the inexperienced Cooper could be a more even contest. Immediately after the bout, Cooper will head back to Queensland to continue his preparation for the Super Rugby season opener on February 24.

Tim Tszyu, the son of boxing legend Kostya (31-2), will have his second professional fight tonight against journeyman Mark Dalby on the undercard of Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green 2 at the Adelaide Oval.

They are enormous footsteps for 22-year-old Tim Tszyu to follow. But while he will be under scrutiny because of his name and comparisons will inevitably be made with his famous father, hopefully in time he will make his own name in boxing. The Tszyu name is guaranteed to open doors for him if he can string wins together and impress in his early bouts.

Tszyu has a background in the amateurs and won his first pro fight on points in December. He is being eased into his pro career, facing a 38-year-old tonight who has lost his last eight fights. He should win easily.

Tszyu’s facial features resemble his father, though he is physically bigger. He is fighting at middleweight (72.5kg), whereas Kostya fought at super lightweight (63.5kg).

Join The Roar for live round-by-round updates and a blog of the Anthony Mundine vs David Green undercard from 7pm AEDT.