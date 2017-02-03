Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green undercard: Quade Cooper, Tim Tszyu boxing live round-by-round updates, blog

Quade Cooper and Tim Tszyu are two of the notable names featuring on the undercard for tonight’s big Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green boxing bout. Join The Roar for live round-by-round updates and a blog of the undercard from 7pm AEDT.
Quade Cooper steps into the boxing ring tonight for his third professional fight against 22-year-old Jack McInnes from Hervey Bay.
Judging by the physical appearances of both fighters at the weigh-in, it is a complete mismatch in terms of fitness levels. Cooper also has a significant height advantage, but McInnes has struggled to make the weight limit. He has taken the fight on late notice and reportedly has had to shed 10 kilograms quickly to make the cruiserweight limit.
Cooper is unbeaten in his two professional fights so far, securing KO victories both times. Like most inexperienced boxers, he stood too upright and had his hands too low in those two fights, but showed some footwork and aggression to get the job done each time.
McInnes reportedly is an experienced Muay Thai fighter, but has suffered two first round KO losses in the only two fights he’s had in his boxing career.
That doesn’t look good on paper, but in his defence, both of those bouts were mismatches in terms of boxing experience. The first was against Mark Flanagan (18-4) and the second against Daniel Ammann (32-9-1). Both of those are seasoned boxing pros and former Australian cruiserweight titleholders.
His match up with the inexperienced Cooper could be a more even contest. Immediately after the bout, Cooper will head back to Queensland to continue his preparation for the Super Rugby season opener on February 24.
Tim Tszyu, the son of boxing legend Kostya (31-2), will have his second professional fight tonight against journeyman Mark Dalby on the undercard of Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green 2 at the Adelaide Oval.
They are enormous footsteps for 22-year-old Tim Tszyu to follow. But while he will be under scrutiny because of his name and comparisons will inevitably be made with his famous father, hopefully in time he will make his own name in boxing. The Tszyu name is guaranteed to open doors for him if he can string wins together and impress in his early bouts.
Tszyu has a background in the amateurs and won his first pro fight on points in December. He is being eased into his pro career, facing a 38-year-old tonight who has lost his last eight fights. He should win easily.
Tszyu’s facial features resemble his father, though he is physically bigger. He is fighting at middleweight (72.5kg), whereas Kostya fought at super lightweight (63.5kg).
Join The Roar for live round-by-round updates and a blog of the Anthony Mundine vs David Green undercard from 7pm AEDT.
7:24pm
John Coomer said | 7:24pm | ! Report
A very small ring at the Adelaide Oval, something that will likely favour Danny Green in the main event.
7:28pm
Vincent Hugh said | 7:28pm | ! Report
Is there no restrictions on these sort of things John?
7:34pm
John Coomer said | 7:34pm | ! Report
There is a range of ring sizes that can be used Vincent, but both fighters have to agree to it.
It’s surprising that Mundine has conceded weight as well as ring size, but I’m sure he would have negotiated more dollars to compensate for those concessions.
7:15pm
John Coomer said | 7:15pm | ! Report
A super middleweight (76kg) bout about to start, local Adelaide boy Antonio Caruso (1-1) up against Nigerian Friday Nwaiwu (3-7-1).
7:11pm
John Coomer said | 7:11pm | ! Report
There are six further undercard bouts to get through before the main event.
7:07pm
John Coomer said | 7:07pm | ! Report
It’s a big weekend for Australian boxing, with Renold Quinlan (11-1) defending his IBO super middleweight world title against Chris Eubank Jr (23-1) in London.
Despite being the champion, Quinlan is a heavy underdog for that fight.
7:02pm
John Coomer said | 7:02pm | ! Report
Two big heavyweights have just battled it out in the open air heat, David Aloua scoring a unanimous points decision win over six rounds.
That takes his record to 12-2.
6:54pm
John Coomer said | 6:54pm | ! Report
Former Richmond AFL player Shane Tuck has already won the first bout on the undercard, a 4 round points decision.
6:52pm
John Coomer said | 6:52pm | ! Report
I’ll be giving you updates on the undercard fights. You can also take our poll and give us your prediction for the main event. The poll is at the below link.
So far about 60% are predicting a Green victory, and the majority of those people believe it will be by KO.
6:50pm
John Coomer said | 6:50pm | ! Report
Welcome to our live coverage of the undercard of Anthony Mundine vs Danny Green 2.
There are some interesting fights on the card before the main event. We’ll work our way through those over the next few hours.