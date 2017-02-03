Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

Can Brisbane Roar finally end Sydney FC’s unbeaten run tonight at Suncorp Stadium? Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.
Brisbane have re-established some winning momentum courtesy of back to back wins over Wellington Phoenix and the Western Sydney Wanderers last week.
Throw in a comfortable win in the Asian Champions League midweek and Brisbane possesses the confidence required to perhaps upset the most dominant team in the A-League.
Despite being second best for large periods against Melbourne Victory, Sydney still managed to secure all three points away from home, proving how far ahead they are of the competition when it comes to areas such as stamina and mental strength.
Sydney fell behind deservedly last week, and the Victory were in control of the contest until Graham Arnold’s men equalised against the run of play. Bernie Ibini then scored a terrific solo goal in the second half to grant Sky Blues the lead in a match they struggled to dominate.
No matter what the circumstances, Sydney has invariably found a way to win. Their will to conquer all before them this season remains strong despite their football not being all that convincing during certain periods.
Even though Melbourne lost last week, the Victory still had success exploiting Sydney’s left flank and this is an area that the Roar should also target.
Key men Tommy Oar and Daniel Bowles in particular were prominent last week for the Roar down the flanks and should ask Sydney plenty of questions at home.
Dimitri Petratos, Thomas Broich and Jamie Maclaren are also capable of dictating terms nicely in attack but need to make sure that chances are converted into goals against the best frontrunners in the competition.
Prediction
Brisbane are one of the few teams to have stopped Sydney from securing a win this season and should fancy their chances of causing an upset at home, provided they don’t underestimate the work ethic of a Sydney outfit that always fights tooth and nail until the 90th minute.
If Brisbane can remain focused for the full 90, back the home team to finally end Sydney’s unbeaten run.
Roar to win 2-1
9:04pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:04pm
Are Brisbane’s crowds going up Stevo?
51′ – Carney getting plenty of possession here down the left. Roar finally make a foray into Sydney’s half. Brisbane living dangerously.
Roar 0
Sydney 0
9:02pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:02pm
50′ – Gee Roar under all sorts of pressure here as Sydney raise their game and control possession. All Sydney to start the second half.
Roar 0
Sydney 0
9:00pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:00pm
What a start from Sydney in the second half! Ninkovic’s ball across the face of goal is nearly put into the back of the net but Brisbane put bodies in front of the ball and stop Sydney from taking the lead! In the lead-up though, the ball appeared to have gone out for a goal kick but Ninkovic was allowed to play on!
Roar 0
Sydney 0
8:59pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:59pm
CHANCE SYDNEY
Roar 0
Sydney 0
8:58pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:58pm
SECOND HALF KICKOFF
Roar 0
Sydney 0
8:48pm
Stevo said | 8:48pm
Terrific game with plenty of attacking intent and good passages of passing. Theo busier but both sides with opportunities. A-league standard going up and up.
8:43pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:43pm
A fascinating contest sees Brisbane and Sydney all level at the break. No goals but plenty of chances for both teams. Brisbane played well and created several opportunities early on. Sydney responded with chances of their own, particularly later in the half. All to play for with both sides in good form.
Roar 0
Sydney 0
8:42pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:42pm
CHANCE SYDNEY
Great delivery into the area and Brisbane clear the danger…despite the danger of an own goal.
HALFTIME
Roar 0
Sydney 0
8:40pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:40pm
44′ – Holosko with possession had more time to use the ball. Instead he hits it first time when he didn’t need to. Poor play. Roar building. Maclaren’s effort wide of goal.
Roar 0
Sydney 0
8:37pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:37pm
41′ – Chances have dried up over the last few minutes as we approach halftime. Game nicely in the balance. Brisbane have created the better chances but Sydney have responded with chances of their own.
Roar 0
Sydney 0