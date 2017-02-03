Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

 
    Live Scores

    Brisbane V Sydney

    BRISBANE STADIUM, BRISBANE, QLD, 3 FEBRUARY 2017

    		  
    Brisbane 49' Sydney
    0 LIVE SCORE 0
    0 HALF TIME SCORE 0
    7 SHOTS 8
    4 SHOTS ON GOAL 6
    6 FOULS 5
    3 CORNERS 7
    1 OFFSIDES 0
    47 POSSESSION 53

    Can Brisbane Roar finally end Sydney FC’s unbeaten run tonight at Suncorp Stadium? Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.

    Brisbane have re-established some winning momentum courtesy of back to back wins over Wellington Phoenix and the Western Sydney Wanderers last week.

    Throw in a comfortable win in the Asian Champions League midweek and Brisbane possesses the confidence required to perhaps upset the most dominant team in the A-League.

    Despite being second best for large periods against Melbourne Victory, Sydney still managed to secure all three points away from home, proving how far ahead they are of the competition when it comes to areas such as stamina and mental strength.

    Sydney fell behind deservedly last week, and the Victory were in control of the contest until Graham Arnold’s men equalised against the run of play. Bernie Ibini then scored a terrific solo goal in the second half to grant Sky Blues the lead in a match they struggled to dominate.

    No matter what the circumstances, Sydney has invariably found a way to win. Their will to conquer all before them this season remains strong despite their football not being all that convincing during certain periods.

    Even though Melbourne lost last week, the Victory still had success exploiting Sydney’s left flank and this is an area that the Roar should also target.

    Key men Tommy Oar and Daniel Bowles in particular were prominent last week for the Roar down the flanks and should ask Sydney plenty of questions at home.

    Dimitri Petratos, Thomas Broich and Jamie Maclaren are also capable of dictating terms nicely in attack but need to make sure that chances are converted into goals against the best frontrunners in the competition.

    Prediction
    Brisbane are one of the few teams to have stopped Sydney from securing a win this season and should fancy their chances of causing an upset at home, provided they don’t underestimate the work ethic of a Sydney outfit that always fights tooth and nail until the 90th minute.

    If Brisbane can remain focused for the full 90, back the home team to finally end Sydney’s unbeaten run.

    Roar to win 2-1

    Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.

    27' YELLOW CARD - Jade North (Brisbane)

