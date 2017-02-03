Carlton give Collingwood the Blues in an Ikon-ic lock out

The history of the AFL Women’s competition began in no quiet fashion on Friday night with the Carlton Blues putting in a dominant performance over the Collingwood Magpies at Ikon Park.
Collingwood found the first goal of the game and indeed the history of the AFL Women’s competition through Jasmine Garner, but it was all Carlton from there on out as the Pies failed to score another major.
The Blues snagged three goals in that first term with two coming from superstar Darcy Vescio, who finished the night with four to her name.
Carlton steadily built out their lead from that point on, with some great passages of play leading to a further four goals for the match.
In the end the scoreline read 7.4.46 to 1.5.11 in favour of the home team.
The clear player of the match was Vescio, a dominant force up forward – take away every other Carlton player’s scores and she still would’ve more than doubled what the whole Collingwood team could put together.
However the Blues also would’ve been thrilled with elite performances from Brianna Davey, who had a match-leading 26 disposals and kicked a goal, and Bianca Jakobsson with 16 touches and a goal.
For the Pies Sarah D’Arcy looked dangerous whenever she got near the ball, and with 14 touches had the most for them, equal with Amelia Barden. Captain Stephanie Choicci played well too.
Unfortunately for the Collingwood faithful though it was a disappointing night – despite breaking even or close to in the clearances and inside 50s, Carlton’s ability to get numbers around the ball and put the Pies under pressure saw them cough it up too often and the Blues finished with 35 more disposal than their opponents.
Of course one couldn’t properly describe this match without talking about the crowd – the AFL was hopeful of 15,000 tonight and they were blown away, as the 22,000-capacity Ikon Park was packed to the rafters.
In fact more than 2000 fans were locked out of the match for safety reasons because there was simply no room, with AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan himself making a public apology at the gates to those who had to miss out.
A history making night indeed, and a night of jubilation for Darcy Vescio and the Carlton football club, living the dream.
Final score
Carlton Blues 7.4.46
Collingwood Magpies 1.5.11
February 3rd 2017 @ 10:09pm
mds1970 said | February 3rd 2017 @ 10:09pm | ! Report
“No-one will go to watch girls play a boys sport” said the doubters and skeptics. But what we saw tonight was amazing; a full house and a cracking atmosphere. Two weeks ago the game was scheduled to play at the 5,000-capacity Olympic Park – tonight a 22,000-capacity stadium saw fans locked out. This AFLW is bigger than any of us at our most optimistic could ever have imagined.
I enjoyed that game. The standard wasn’t bad, and these girls are tough and uncompromising around the ball. And it’s only going to get better from here.
February 3rd 2017 @ 10:18pm
Perry Bridge said | February 3rd 2017 @ 10:18pm | ! Report
Apparently 24,500 in. Good start.
I’ll probably trek out to Casey fields on Sunday – esp if Irish girl Laura Corrigan is lining up for Melbourne.
February 3rd 2017 @ 10:36pm
concerned supporter said | February 3rd 2017 @ 10:36pm | ! Report
Watched the majority of the second half.No structure, a huge knock on a thon.Found myself switching to the soccer, which I very rarely watch.Melbourne people will watch two flies crawling up a wall.
February 3rd 2017 @ 10:38pm
Floyd Calhoun said | February 3rd 2017 @ 10:38pm | ! Report
But surely, as so many horrified experts have bleated, we should be pouring more money & human resources into womens’ Olympic sports. Or at least, international sports! Aussie Rules is killing meaningful, globally recognised sport in this country.