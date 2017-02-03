Carlton give Collingwood the Blues in an Ikon-ic lock out

The history of the AFL Women’s competition began in no quiet fashion on Friday night with the Carlton Blues putting in a dominant performance over the Collingwood Magpies at Ikon Park.

Collingwood found the first goal of the game and indeed the history of the AFL Women’s competition through Jasmine Garner, but it was all Carlton from there on out as the Pies failed to score another major.

The Blues snagged three goals in that first term with two coming from superstar Darcy Vescio, who finished the night with four to her name.

Carlton steadily built out their lead from that point on, with some great passages of play leading to a further four goals for the match.

In the end the scoreline read 7.4.46 to 1.5.11 in favour of the home team.

The clear player of the match was Vescio, a dominant force up forward – take away every other Carlton player’s scores and she still would’ve more than doubled what the whole Collingwood team could put together.

However the Blues also would’ve been thrilled with elite performances from Brianna Davey, who had a match-leading 26 disposals and kicked a goal, and Bianca Jakobsson with 16 touches and a goal.

For the Pies Sarah D’Arcy looked dangerous whenever she got near the ball, and with 14 touches had the most for them, equal with Amelia Barden. Captain Stephanie Choicci played well too.

Unfortunately for the Collingwood faithful though it was a disappointing night – despite breaking even or close to in the clearances and inside 50s, Carlton’s ability to get numbers around the ball and put the Pies under pressure saw them cough it up too often and the Blues finished with 35 more disposal than their opponents.

Of course one couldn’t properly describe this match without talking about the crowd – the AFL was hopeful of 15,000 tonight and they were blown away, as the 22,000-capacity Ikon Park was packed to the rafters.

In fact more than 2000 fans were locked out of the match for safety reasons because there was simply no room, with AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan himself making a public apology at the gates to those who had to miss out.

A history making night indeed, and a night of jubilation for Darcy Vescio and the Carlton football club, living the dream.

Final score

Carlton Blues 7.4.46

Collingwood Magpies 1.5.11